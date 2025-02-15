FDEM’s ‘Hurricane Awareness Machine’ gears up for Daytona race

Storm preparation is getting showcased again during Florida’s biggest auto racing weekend.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will roll out its Hurricane Awareness Machine car at Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 300.

The race, featuring 38 cars, is a prelude to Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The Hurricane Awareness Machine is in its third year in the field, showcasing an ongoing partnership with FDEM’s partnership with Mike Boylan from Mike’s Weather Page and FIRMAN Power Equipment.

“Just as racecar drivers need to make split-second decisions to stay ahead, Floridians must act quickly to prepare before a storm hits,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Hurricane preparedness is a year-round process, and thanks to Mike and FIRMAN Power Equipment, we have the unique opportunity to drive that message home and remind residents to have their essentials ready, their plans updated and complete any necessary home projects.”

Boylan likewise is “excited to have the Hurricane car back at Daytona with Firman and FDEM.”

“Bringing awareness to Hurricane Season means so much to me as this event allows us to talk about weather with thousands, prepare for the year ahead, and reflect on the incredibly busy 2024 we just had,” he added.

Meanwhile, FIRMAN Power Equipment Director of Brand Development Jason Sutton is excited about “working with NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling as he takes the wheel of the #7 Hurricane Awareness Machine, bringing his skill and determination to the track.”