February 15, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FDEM’s ‘Hurricane Awareness Machine’ gears up for Daytona race

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 15, 20252min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Dianne Hart advocates for children’s rights when they face prosecution as adults

HeadlinesInfluence

Disability awareness could become part of Florida’s school curriculum

HeadlinesPanhandle

Joel Rudman tapped for Pensacola State College board

Hurricane Awareness machine FDEM
The car will remind Floridians to get ready for storm season.

Storm preparation is getting showcased again during Florida’s biggest auto racing weekend.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will roll out its Hurricane Awareness Machine car at Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 300.

The race, featuring 38 cars, is a prelude to Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The Hurricane Awareness Machine is in its third year in the field, showcasing an ongoing partnership with FDEM’s partnership with Mike Boylan from Mike’s Weather Page and FIRMAN Power Equipment.

“Just as racecar drivers need to make split-second decisions to stay ahead, Floridians must act quickly to prepare before a storm hits,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Hurricane preparedness is a year-round process, and thanks to Mike and FIRMAN Power Equipment, we have the unique opportunity to drive that message home and remind residents to have their essentials ready, their plans updated and complete any necessary home projects.”

Boylan likewise is “excited to have the Hurricane car back at Daytona with Firman and FDEM.”

“Bringing awareness to Hurricane Season means so much to me as this event allows us to talk about weather with thousands, prepare for the year ahead, and reflect on the incredibly busy 2024 we just had,” he added.

Meanwhile, FIRMAN Power Equipment Director of Brand Development Jason Sutton is excited about “working with NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling as he takes the wheel of the #7 Hurricane Awareness Machine, bringing his skill and determination to the track.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDianne Hart advocates for children's rights when they face prosecution as adults

One comment

  • MH/Duuuval

    February 15, 2025 at 1:43 pm

    Am we taxpayers supporting this noise, stinky mess?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories