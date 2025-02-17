February 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints ‘Jeopardy’ champion and conservative donor Charbel Barakat to USF Board of Trustees
USF students kick off the Fall 2021 semester. Image via USF.

Janelle Irwin TaylorFebruary 17, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Emboldened crypto industry seeks to cement political influence and mainstream acceptance

HeadlinesNew Administration

Donald Trump begins firings of FAA air traffic control staff just weeks after fatal D.C. plane crash

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Electric champions conservation innovation at the Florida Conservation and Technology Center

usf fall
Barakat has given thousands in donations to Republican candidates, including DeSantis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Charbel Barakat to the University of South Florida (USF) Board of Trustees.

Barakat is the Vice President of Counsel for Public Policy at Tampa-based homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. He also is a former “Jeopardy” contestant and champion, winning the popular game show in 2018.

Barakat serves on the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Governors as a DeSantis appointee. And DeSantis appointed him previously to the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission. Barakat also serves as a member of the Florida Development Finance Corporation.

Barakat earned his undergraduate degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from New York University.

He’s a prolific donor to conservative candidates in groups, giving thousands over the past several years to notable GOP power players, including DeSantis. Barakat has donated heavily to the Republican Party of Florida, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Laurel Lee and Anna Paulina Luna, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, several state Senators and Representatives, and more.

Barakat competed on “Jeopardy” on Christmas Eve in 2018, winning $30,700.

He went into the final round of the iconic game show with $28,200 on the board, well more than double the other contestants. All three successfully answered the final question, the last name for the 17th Century British baronet who held many offices and is synonymous with the government, and especially the British Prime Minister’s residence. The question yielding that answer, the contestants all correctly guessed, is “Who is George Downing?” With a substantial lead, Barakat had wagered just $2,500.

Barakat will join the Board serving under the leadership of Will Weatherford, who chairs the Board, and Vice Chair Michael Griffin. Weatherford is a former Florida House Speaker and Griffin is a prominent Tampa-area businessman. Both are Republicans.

Barakat’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, though the process will likely be a formality under the conservative-led upper chamber.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump begins firings of FAA air traffic control staff just weeks after fatal D.C. plane crash

nextEmboldened crypto industry seeks to cement political influence and mainstream acceptance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories