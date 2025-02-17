Gov. DeSantis appoints ‘Jeopardy’ champion and conservative donor Charbel Barakat to USF Board of Trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Charbel Barakat to the University of South Florida (USF) Board of Trustees.

Barakat is the Vice President of Counsel for Public Policy at Tampa-based homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. He also is a former “Jeopardy” contestant and champion, winning the popular game show in 2018.

Barakat serves on the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Governors as a DeSantis appointee. And DeSantis appointed him previously to the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission. Barakat also serves as a member of the Florida Development Finance Corporation.

Barakat earned his undergraduate degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from New York University.

He’s a prolific donor to conservative candidates in groups, giving thousands over the past several years to notable GOP power players, including DeSantis. Barakat has donated heavily to the Republican Party of Florida, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Laurel Lee and Anna Paulina Luna, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, several state Senators and Representatives, and more.

Barakat competed on “Jeopardy” on Christmas Eve in 2018, winning $30,700.

He went into the final round of the iconic game show with $28,200 on the board, well more than double the other contestants. All three successfully answered the final question, the last name for the 17th Century British baronet who held many offices and is synonymous with the government, and especially the British Prime Minister’s residence. The question yielding that answer, the contestants all correctly guessed, is “Who is George Downing?” With a substantial lead, Barakat had wagered just $2,500.

Barakat will join the Board serving under the leadership of Will Weatherford, who chairs the Board, and Vice Chair Michael Griffin. Weatherford is a former Florida House Speaker and Griffin is a prominent Tampa-area businessman. Both are Republicans.

Barakat’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, though the process will likely be a formality under the conservative-led upper chamber.