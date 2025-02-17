February 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump begins firings of FAA air traffic control staff just weeks after fatal D.C. plane crash
Image via AP.

Associated PressFebruary 17, 20253min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Emboldened crypto industry seeks to cement political influence and mainstream acceptance

EducationHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis appoints ‘Jeopardy’ champion and conservative donor Charbel Barakat to USF Board of Trustees

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Electric champions conservation innovation at the Florida Conservation and Technology Center

airplane crash
The firings hit the FAA when it faces a shortfall in controllers.

The Donald Trump administration has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend and just weeks after a January fatal mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Probationary workers were targeted in late night emails Friday notifying them they had been fired, David Spero, President of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, said in a statement.

The impacted workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance, one air traffic controller told The Associated Press. The air traffic controller was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Spero said messages began arriving after 7 p.m. on Friday and continued late into the night. More might be notified over the long weekend or barred from entering FAA buildings on Tuesday, he said.

The employees were fired “without cause nor based on performance or conduct,” Spero said, and the emails were “from an ‘exec order’ Microsoft email address” — not a government email address.

The firings hit the FAA when it faces a shortfall in controllers. Federal officials have been raising concerns about an overtaxed and understaffed air traffic control system for years, especially after a series of close calls between planes at U.S. airports. Among the reasons they have cited for staffing shortages are uncompetitive pay, long shifts, intensive training and mandatory retirements.

In the Jan. 29 fatal crash between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines passenger jet, which is still under investigation, one controller was handing both commercial airline and helicopter traffic at the busy airport.

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, which has led the administrations effort to downsize federal government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. News of the firings was first reported by CNN.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa Electric champions conservation innovation at the Florida Conservation and Technology Center

nextGov. DeSantis appoints ‘Jeopardy’ champion and conservative donor Charbel Barakat to USF Board of Trustees

One comment

  • ScienceBLVR

    February 17, 2025 at 9:18 am

    Who is going to stop this madness? Where’s Anonymous?
    We know it should be Congress along with SCOTUS, but Casey Jones you better watch your speed…Trouble ahea!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories