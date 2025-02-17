Rhea Law to step down as USF President after national search for successor

University of South Florida (USF) President Rhea Law will step down as President, but will stay on through a national search until a successor is selected.

Law was first appointed President of USF in August 2021 on an interim basis, and then was selected as permanent President in March 2022.

“During my tenure we established bold goals — and thanks to our talented, dedicated team of faculty, staff, administrators and students — we exceeded them, sometimes soaring beyond what many thought was possible,” Law said in a message to the university community.

“After over 40 years as an employee, student, board member and chair, donor, volunteer and now president, I am filled with gratitude and pride for all we have achieved. Serving this community as USF’s eighth president has been the honor of my lifetime, and I look forward to cheering on the continued success of this incredible university.”

While her tenure as President was relatively short, Law boasts a long list of accomplishments at the school. That includes USF’s invitation to join the Association of American Universities in 2023, making USF the first Florida school invited to the prestigious group in nearly 40 years. The group includes schools in the top 3% in the U.S. and Canada. Inclusion had been an established goal for 15 years.

Under Law’s leadership, USF also finalized plans for a new on-campus stadium and improvements to sports facilities. The school broke ground on the new stadium in November and construction is expected to be complete and ready to host USF football games and other events in 2027.

In each of Law’s years as President, the school has been ranked among the top 50 public universities in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report. The rankings also include USF as the best value school in Florida for the past two years.

“Our university is on an incredible trajectory, and the foundation is in place for a new leader to take us to even greater heights,” Law said. “One of the hallmarks of great leadership is knowing when it is time to create space for new ideas and fresh perspectives to build on the momentum we have created. I am confident in the path ahead and inspired by the potential of what is to come.”

Law, a prominent Tampa businesswoman, did not say what her next steps are. But she explained her rationale for stepping down.

Law also opened her letter explaining that when she was first named Interim President, she “thought it would only be for a few months to provide stability during a time of transition.”

“I pledged to create a smooth glidepath for a new president to be well positioned for success. What I never could have imagined is where we would be three-and-a-half years later and all that we would accomplish. Together,” she said. “I have not lost sight of that commitment to create a glidepath, and the time is right for the next president to lead a new chapter of our university.”

Law’s letter listed several ways in which she believes a new President will be well-positioned to continue guiding USF into the future.

In addition to inclusion into the Association of American Universities, USF has also reached record research funding levels, including $738 million last year. She also boasts the planned opening of the new College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing this Fall, and the successful launch of the Office of University Community Partnerships.

Additionally, the school set a new single-year fundraising record with more than $168 million raised last year, from more than 54,000 donors, also a record.

“During my tenure we established bold goals — and thanks to our talented, dedicated team of faculty, staff, administrators and students — we exceeded them, sometimes soaring beyond what many thought was possible. Each milestone we have reached is not a stopping point, but rather a steppingstone to the next level of excellence. There is no finish line,” she said.

Will Weatherford, the former Florida House Speaker who chairs USF’s Board of Trustees, praised Law’s work enhancing USF for its students, faculty and community.

“Rhea Law has truly been the right leader at the right time for the University of South Florida. I am forever grateful that she was willing to accept this role, first on an interim basis, and then permanently after members of our community urged her to apply and supported her for the position,” Weatherford said.

“By every measure Rhea has been exceptional in leading our university to unprecedented levels of success. For more than four decades she has stayed connected to USF and we would not be where we are today without her.”

USF plans to provide an update on its national search process in the coming days.