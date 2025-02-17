Last Call for 2.17.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

___

Ed. Note — Happy Presidents Day! To honor the national holiday, Sunburn will take the night off and return to your inboxes first thing Wednesday morning. Thanks for your readership and support! Have a wonderful evening, and please stay safe.

___

First Shot

One of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most proven allies, James Uthmeier, was sworn in as Attorney General on Monday in Tallahassee.

The state’s new “top cop” was sworn in on a Bible and offered onlookers at the Old Capitol Building in Tallahassee insight into how scripture informs his view of the law.

“As I put my hand on that Bible, I was reminded of a verse from Proverbs, a verse that I turn to daily. To do what is right and just for the Lord is greater than any sacrifice. To do what is right and just. As with all spiritual truths, these words hit a political mark. To do what is right and just. It’s easy to say the right things, but not everybody goes out and does them. This is one of the many lessons that I have learned from our great Governor,” Uthmeier said.

The new AG noted that “sometimes doing what’s right can cost you a political fortune, political gain. It can disrupt the status quo. It can bring discomfort.” Yet he promised to “endeavor every day to do what is right and to levy justice where it is due.”

“No empty rhetoric, no posturing, no excuses,” he added.

Uthmeier has been DeSantis’ Chief of Staff since September 2021 and previously worked as the Governor’s General Counsel. DeSantis noted that when Uthmeier was General Counsel, the Governor’s Office was “leading the vanguard to drag this country out of COVID authoritarianism.”

Uthmeier, a Destin native, received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Florida before getting his law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. Before joining the DeSantis administration, Uthmeier served as a senior adviser and counsel to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and an associate at the law firm Jones Day.



Evening Reads

—”With Congress pliant, an emboldened Donald Trump pushes his business interests” via Eric Lipton and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times

—”I work in global health. Trump ditching the World Health Organization might be the wake-up call it needs.” via Jess Craig for Vox

—”The death of government expertise” via Tom Nichols of The Atlantic

—”Elon Musk’s DOGE seeks access to personal taxpayer data, raising alarm at IRS” via Jacob Bogage and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post

—”Trump voters splinter over his rapid shake-up of Washington” via Eliza Collins of The Wall Street Journal

—”Marco Rubio meets Saudi Crown Prince for talks on Gaza and Ukraine” via Patrick Kingsley and Ismaeel Naar of The New York Times

—”Florida ‘ready to assist’ states purging ‘woke ideology’ from education policy” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Does Trump have a favorite Republican in the 2026 Governor’s race?” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Trump touts Byron Donalds leading in recent Florida GOP gubernatorial poll” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—”So, how did the polls do in 2024? It’s complicated.” via Eli Mckown-Dawson and Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin

Quote of the Day

“James was always digging in and fighting for what was right, even when it wasn’t easy.”

— Ron DeSantis, praising now-Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds hasn’t entered the Governor’s race yet, but he already has the keys to the Pace Car.

Yay, more container legislation! Put Rep. Vanessa Oliver down for a glass of wine one-time-use keg!

Exiting University of South Florida President Rhea Law gets a Smoky Brave Bull for her brief but impactful tenure leading the school.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

FAMU, Bethune-Cookman jockey for conference seeding

College basketball takes center stage, with the NBA off following the All-Star game and the NHL off during the Four Nations Face-Off. This includes a pair of matchups involving Florida teams chasing the Southwest Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman have conference matchups that could impact the title chase and, most importantly, seeding for the conference tournament.

Florida A&M hosts Alcorn State tonight (7 p.m. ET), while Bethune-Cookman hosts Jackson State (7 p.m. ET, CatEye Network).

Southern (16-9, 11-1 SWAC) leads the conference, with five teams tied for second with 8-4 conference records. Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Texas Southern are deadlocked entering tonight’s games.

With five regular season games remaining, Southern has not mathematically clinched the conference, although it would take a substantial rally for any of the other teams to close the gap. However, seeding in the SWAC tournament could impact who earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The top two seeds in the tournament not only earn a first-round bye, but they will face a team coming off a game 24 hours prior. Should a top-two seed win the second-round game, they would advance to face a team coming off one day’s rest in the semifinals, while the higher seed would have two days to rest up. The only time one or both of the top two seeds would play back-to-back games would be in the tournament finals.

___

