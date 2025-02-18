February 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nurses rally to support of Tracie Davis surgical smoke bill at first Senate stop
A team of skilled surgeons work together to perform a kidney transplant surgery, changing a patient's life for the better. The power of organ donation program at its finest.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 18, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

All 80 aboard a Delta jet survive after it burst into flames on a Toronto runway

FederalHeadlines

Republicans consider cuts, work requirements for Medicaid, jeopardizing care for millions

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Beach man charged with attempted murder after shooting 2 men he thought were ‘Palestinians’

Team of surgeons performing a kidney transplant surgery
Nurses and doctors need protection from these carcinogenic clouds. Will 2025 be the year they get it?

A measure protecting medical professionals from surgical smoke found clear air in Tuesday’s Senate Health Policy Committee.

And professional nurses made the case that it’s literally a matter of life and death for medical practitioners and patients alike.

Sen. Tracie Davis SB 152 proposes requiring smoke evacuation systems to be used by the beginning of next year by any medical facility likely to “generate the gaseous byproduct” produced by lasers and electrosurgical devices.

The potential contaminants to be filtered include “surgical plume, smoke plume, bio-aerosols, laser-generated airborne contaminants, and lung-damaging dust.”

Davis, a Democrat from Jacksonville, noted that the bill would apply to hospitals and surgical centers. She said surgical teams are often exposed to harmful chemicals and bacteria, constituting a “workplace hazard and a patient safety risk.”

Soon enough, nurses confirmed her read.

Meghan Moroney of the Florida Nurses Association expressed her organization’s “unwavering support” for Davis’ bill and expressed gratitude for her role as a “champion” for Florida’s more than 400,000 nurses who deal with hazards created by “smoke from burning flesh.”

Moroney said 90% of surgeries create this smoke, and the daily hazard incurred by nurses is equivalent to a pack of unfiltered cigarettes every day.

Eva Lim, also of the FNA, explained further the hazards of surgical smoke that carries “cancer, virus, blood” and “150 hazardous chemicals” via the activated surgical pencil.

“These are carcinogenic,” Lim said, adding that “surgical masks we use don’t seal tightly to our face” and that small particles permeate the porous barrier.

“There’s nothing that’s protecting us, the caregiver,” Lim added.

A retired nurse, Sandra Falk, noted that her former colleagues encounter up to 12 hours of exposure in any shift, creating respiratory problems that double the incidence rate in the general population.

Falk’s eyelids have scar tissue, and her eye doctor does not rule out surgical smoke as a cause.

Falk added that a total of 18 states already have laws similar to what Davis wants, and others are expected to follow this year.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJenn Bradley's prescription hearing aid bill clears committee hurdle

nextDonald Trump will sign new executive orders while his first joint TV interview with Elon Musk airs in prime time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories