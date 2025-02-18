Jenn Bradley’s prescription hearing aid bill clears committee hurdle

A potential change in state policy regarding medical hearing aids made it through its first Senate stop Tuesday.

The Health Policy panel advanced Sen. Jennifer Bradley’s SB 126.

If it becomes law, the Clay County Republican’s measure would allow the sale and distribution of prescription hearing aids by mail, as long as an audiologist or hearing aid specialist tests the device before it is sent.

Bradley said the bill would “increase the availability and accessibility of hearing aids,” with “teleaudiology” helping people who cannot get to doctors in person.

“Nearly 40 million Americans suffer from some degree of hearing loss and the majority have never used a hearing aid,” Bradley said. “Geographic distance is often a limiting factor as are limitations on travel due to health status or age.”

She added: “The use of teleaudiology is currently allowed in Florida and offers the same standard of care as traditional in-office visits by licensed professionals.”

Forty-seven other states allow hearing aids to be distributed through the mail, Bradley noted.

Changes may come before the bill hits the Senate floor.

Teresa Bulger from the Academy of Audiologists said she wants an amendment that her organization can support and that her group is working with the sponsor to that end.

Bradley pledged to work with the Academy and “all stakeholders” on what she calls a “big issue for the hearing community.”