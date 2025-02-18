Florida Automobile Dealers Association names 10 to Hall of Fame

The Florida Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) recently hosted its second annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, honoring distinguished professionals who have significantly contributed to the automotive industry.

The event, held at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, recognized 10 industry leaders from Miami to Jacksonville and everywhere in between.

The inductees include:

— Norman Braman of Miami.

— Hal Lynch Jr. of Jacksonville.

— Randy Parks of Longwood.

— Vivian Reeves of Tampa.

— Ted Serbousek of Daytona Beach.

— Preston Hood of Fort Walton Beach.

— Rudy Kraft of Tallahassee.

— Ed Morse of Delray Beach.

— Phil Smith of Lighthouse Point.

— George Williamson of Miami.

The automobile industry contributes $106 billion to the Florida economy. According to 2023 data, the industry is responsible for more than 180,000 jobs in the state and makes up 13% of the state’s tax revenue.

The FADA Hall of Fame was created last year to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Florida dealers who have significantly impacted their communities and the automotive industry in Florida. The inductees have excelled in their professional endeavors and demonstrated a strong commitment to their communities, setting a high standard for future generations of corporate philanthropists.

State Sen. Jay Collins and Reps. Brad Yeager and James Buchanan attended the second annual induction ceremony.

The group’s first event in late 2023 featured several inductees, including George Nahas of Wildwood, Glenn Ritchey of Daytona Beach, Jim Ferman of Tampa, Larry Morgan of Clearwater, and Mario Murgado of Miami. Several other industry leaders were honored posthumously, including Anthony Abraham of Tampa, Claude Nolan of Jacksonville, Dwyane Hawkins of St. Petersburg, Mike Meagher of St. Petersburg, Rick Case of Fort Lauderdale, Sam Galloway Jr. of Fort Myers, Saxton Lloyd of Daytona Beach, Robert McElheny of Tampa, Theo Proctor Sr. of Tallahassee, and Walter McRae of Jacksonville.

The association looks not only at contributions to the automotive industry but also at leaders’ contributions to the communities they serve. It prides itself on being widely known as a good corporate citizen. Dealers from all 50 states are recognized annually by Time Magazine and Ally Bank for their extraordinary contributions at home during a celebration each year at the National Automobile Dealers Association’s Annual Show.