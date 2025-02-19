February 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kathleen Passidomo endorses Lauren Melo as preferred successor in SD 28
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/22-Rep. Lauren Melo, R-Naples, urges the House to pass her bill on nursing home staff requirements, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesFebruary 19, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNew Administration

White House announces who will work under James Blair at IGA office

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel gives first OK to bill raising payout caps for lawsuits against the government

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio will skip a G20 meeting after calling host South Africa’s policies anti-American

FLAPOL030422CH025
The former Senate President quickly backed the Naples Republican's 2026 bid.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo knows who she wants to succeed her in the Senate.

The Naples Republican endorsed Rep. Lauren Melo less than 24 hours after Melo filed to run in Senate District 28.

“During her time in the Florida House, Lauren Melo has been an outstanding partner to advance the priorities of Southwest Florida in the Legislature,” Passidomo said.

“She cares genuinely about the communities we represent, especially the most vulnerable. Her deep-rooted conservative values and hard work ethic make Lauren Melo the best candidate for Florida Senate District 28, and I am proud to endorse her campaign.”

Passidomo, a former Senate President, cannot run for re-election because of term limits. Melo first won election to the House in 2020 and just won election in November to a third term.

Like Melo, Passidomo served in the House before running for Senate. The outgoing Senator first won election to the House in 2010, then won her seat in the Senate in 2016. She presided over the upper chamber in the 2022-2024 legislative term.

The support for Melo could prove critical in what could be one of the most expensive Republican Primaries in Florida in the 2026 election cycle. Melo faces former Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican who already has amassed a substantial amount for the race. Rommel and Melo both served together in the House the last two terms, each representing a sizable part of the Senate district, which covers all of Collier and Hendry counties and southeast Lee County.

Next year’s Republican Primary will likely determine who follows Passidomo into the Senate. More than 65% of voters in the district in 2024 supported Republican Donald Trump for President, with less than 34% supporting Democrat Kamala Harris, according to MCI Maps.

That largely aligns with the district’s deep shade of red. More than half the district’s voters are registered to the GOP, while fewer than 22% are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNASA HQ and more: Ron DeSantis reveals Washington, D.C., wish list

nextMichelle Salzman files bill to enhance online safety for minors in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories