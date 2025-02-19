February 19, 2025
Michelle Salzman files bill to enhance online safety for minors in Florida
Michelle Salzman. Image via Colin Hackley.

FLAPOL113021CH058
'As legislators, it's our responsibility to adapt our laws to the rapidly changing digital landscape.'

In a move to strengthen online safety protections for children in Florida, Rep. Michelle Salzman has introduced House Bill 743, “Social Media Use by Minors,” The bill seeks to amend section 501.1736 of the Florida Statutes, adding new regulations to safeguard minors using social media platforms.

A key aspect of HB 743 is its focus on message encryption. The bill proposes disabling end-to-end encryption for social media accounts held by children under 16, granting parents or legal guardians the ability to view all messages sent and received by their minor children. It would also allow law enforcement access to messages relevant to felony criminal investigations involving minors.

The bill maintains existing requirements for social media platforms to terminate accounts of users under 14 and to obtain parental consent for users aged 14 and 15.

Salzman, an Escambia County Republican, emphasized the legislation’s importance, saying it is a crucial step in protecting Florida’s youth from potential dangers online and empowering parents and law enforcement with the tools needed to ensure children’s safety.

“This legislation is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to protect Florida’s youth from the potential dangers lurking in the digital world,” she said. “By addressing message encryption, we’re empowering parents and law enforcement with the tools they need to ensure our children’s safety online.”

HB 743 expands upon HB 3, which took effect on Jan.1, 2025, banning social media accounts for children under 14 and requiring parental permission for 14- and 15-year-olds. The new bill responds to growing concerns about mental health issues linked to social media use, the threat of online predators, the need for parental oversight, and the presence of harmful content.

“As legislators, it’s our responsibility to adapt our laws to the rapidly changing digital landscape,” Salzman added. “HB 743 is part of a national trend to address the perceived harms to minors on social media services, and Florida continues to lead the way in protecting our youth.”

If passed, HB 743 would take effect on July 1, 2025.

One comment

  • PeterH

    February 19, 2025 at 6:02 pm

    The imaginary propaganda of the Republican Party’s “small government” grifting scam. More of your tax money wasted!

Categories