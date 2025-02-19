Jacksonville eyes fingerprint readers as tool in illegal immigration fight

At least one major Florida city is standing alongside state efforts to battle unauthorized border crossers.

Kevin Carrico, the Vice President of the Jacksonville City Council, is introducing what he calls the “Jacksonville Illegal Immigration Enforcement Act.” Carrico says the proposal “sends a clear message that Jacksonville will not sit idly by as the crisis at our southern border spills into our neighborhoods.”

Key to that initiative would be new funding for technology for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Carrico’s bill contemplates money for 25 fingerprint readers, which a press release says are necessary to “accurately and efficiently identify and process illegals subject to new laws passed by the Florida Legislature.”

Additionally, the bill would make it a “local crime” to be an undocumented immigrant in Duval County.

“Our community, like so many others across the nation, is dealing with the consequences of failed border policies. With President Donald Trump now leading the charge to enforce the law and protect Americans, it’s critical that we give our local law enforcement officers the tools and resources they need to do their jobs effectively,” Carrico said.

He believes the money will help JSO “identify and remove individuals who have violated immigration laws and ensure our city remains a safe place for law-abiding residents.”

Jacksonville is a focus in the state’s fight against illegal immigration, especially since House Speaker Daniel Perez tapped Sheriff TK Waters as a member of the State Immigration Enforcement Council.

“Illegal immigration is not just a federal issue; it affects us right here at home,” Waters said. “We’ve seen the impact on public safety, and this legislation will give us the support we need to enforce the laws effectively and keep our community safe.”