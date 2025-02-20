February 20, 2025
Glazer Children’s Museum among top in the nation for the first time
Image via Glazer Children's Museum.

Glazer Children's Museum
'Being named one of the top 10 children’s museums in the country reflects the innovative, impactful experiences we provide every day.'

The Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa has inched its way into the top 10 on USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the first time the museum has ever ranked among the nation’s top children’s museums.

It’s the only children’s museum in the state to receive such an honor.

The museum is designed for kids 10 and younger and includes hands-on exhibits, interactive programs and year-round special events.

Features include Big John, the world’s largest triceratops fossil, along with other dinosaur-themed activities; the Water’s Journey Climber; KidsPort; and Art Smart, an opportunity for kids to climb, race boats and create art.

The museum also offers kids the chance to explore popular vocations through real-world play as firefighters in Safety Village, as veterinarians at the Vet Clinic, or as health care professionals in the on-site mock St. Joseph’s Hospital, where activities include giving a CT scan. There is also a Publix where kids can shop, make sandwiches and work a cash register; the Twinkle Stars Theater that allows kids to give performances; and the Tugboat Tots, where little ones 3 and younger can explore.

“This recognition solidifies Glazer Children’s Museum as a world-class destination for learning and discovery, and a true asset to Tampa,” Glazer Children’s Museum President and CEO Sarah Cole said. “Being named one of the top 10 children’s museums in the country reflects the innovative, impactful experiences we provide every day and this honor only strengthens our commitment to shaping the next generation of creative thinkers and learners.”

The museum opened in 2010 along the Tampa Riverwalk and has since become a key part of the region’s cultural corridor.

The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards recognize top destinations in a variety of categories based on public voting and expert recommendations. The top children’s museum in the latest ranking is the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in Indiana. At more than 480,000 square feet, it’s the largest children’s museum in the world and boasts dinosaur exhibits, space exploration activities and interactive sports.

Other cities represented in the top 10 include Pittsburgh; Rochester, New York; Jackson, Mississippi; Cincinnati; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Francisco; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; and Philadelphia.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

