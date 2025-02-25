Anna Eskamani’s bid for Orlando Mayor draws 650 people at kickoff event

Launching her campaign for Orlando Mayor Monday, Rep. Anna Eskamani said her priorities are expanding SunRail rail service to weekends and nights, pushing for more affordable housing, and re-evaluating how Orange County’s hotel tax is spent.

Eskamani also urged Orlando’s long-ailing, underfunded bus service to be fixed and the train service to run at Orlando International Airport to be started.

“I am running for Mayor of Orlando because I believe in this city’s potential. I believe in its people, its promise and its future,” Eskamani said at her kickoff event that drew 650 supporters to downtown Orlando’s Beacham Theatre on a rainy night. “I also want to offer a bigger perspective, a bigger viewpoint of what cities could do because I don’t think we should measure our success by the number of ribbon cuttings we attend or the number of resolutions and memorials we might pass.”

Chinese dancers and an electric guitar player rocking the “The Star-Spangled Banner” were part of the festivities for the lone Democrat — so far — in the race to replace Mayor Buddy Dyer, who has ruled Orlando for six terms. Dyer has said he will not run again.

Eskamani touted herself as the next generation to take over from Dyer and a Progressive leader to stand up against President Donald Trump.

“In a state like Florida where we don’t have a firewall at the Governor’s office or the Legislature, we need cities to step up their game, to fight back against fascism, and to defend Democracy for all,” Eskamani told the packed crowd.

Eskamani said last month she was planning to file legislation to give Orange County more flexibility on how it spends the 6% surcharge on hotel taxes known as the tourism development tax (TDT). About $100 million every year of the TDT revenue goes to Visit Orlando to promote Disney World and the other Orlando attractions.

Now that she is running for mayor, Eskamani said her priority is determining whether TDT can be spent on other community needs. She also spoke out against corporate power without mentioning Disney or any other company by name.

“Every person should be able to influence their government, not just those with deep pockets. The reality is our political system is broken,” Eskamani said.

Already, Eskamani won the endorsement of the Central Florida AFL‑CIO and raised $200,000 less than three weeks after announcing her bid for Mayor in December.

Eskamani’s high school history teacher, advocates she met as a lawmaker, and elected officials all described her as an energetic workhorse who stood up for the underdog.

She never misses a parade in Orlando and has sponsored or co-sponsored 17 bills for the upcoming Session. During the pandemic, her office also fielded tens of thousands of calls from Floridians shut out of the state’s unemployment system.

“I don’t know how she does it, but she’s everywhere,” said LGBTQ activist Andrea Montanez, who joked that Eskamani’s twin sister, Ida, must be helping her with appearances.

Speaking in support of Eskamani Monday were several Democrats, which included U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost from video in Washington, D.C., state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, and state Reps. Johanna López and LaVon Bracy Davis.

“Anna Eskamani has never been afraid of a fight. And let me tell you something, she’s never fought alone because when Anna steps up, the people step up,” Davis said. “When she rides into battle, we ride with her.”