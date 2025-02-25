Gov. DeSantis says I-75 project will free up traffic and bring ‘Shangri-La of service stations’

A construction project to expand a busy stretch of Interstate 75 known for traffic jams is getting sped up, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference in Ocala.

DeSantis had previously announced his Moving Florida Forward plan to spend $4 billion over five years to tackle more than 20 road constructions in congested areas across the state.

“With Moving Florida Forward, we are able to infuse $541 million to accelerate this I-75 project, where we are creating more lanes on I-75 between State Road 44 and State Road 326. That is going to make a difference for people,” DeSantis said at Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing. “I saw the traffic and I’m like, ‘I’ve got money in the kitty. We can’t wait 15 years. We’ve got to get going now.’”

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue called the area “one of the worst sections of interstate in the entire state of Florida.”

“We’re super excited about this investment, and you’re going to start to see a lot of work happening out there,” Perdue said.

DeSantis’ infrastructure plan targets several interstate and major roadways that are increasingly more congested as Florida’s population has exploded in recent years. Packed roads can also impede hurricane evacuations, DeSantis said at the press conference.

DeSantis used the press conference as an opportunity to clap back over social distancing rules other states had at the height of the pandemic. The remarks came when he mentioned one of the road constructions is to widen U.S. 98 in Bay County to give more access to Panama City Beach.

“You were in the Panhandle, you didn’t even know COVID existed,” DeSantis said offhandedly. “And their Summer of 2020 was the bestSummer for them in terms of revenue.”

Redoing the I-75 interchange will create an opportunity to bring a Buc-ee’s convenience store by the exit, DeSantis said.

“Who has been to a Buc–ee’s before? OK, most of you,” DeSantis asked the crowd during his press conference. “It’s like the Shangri-La of service stations. It is unbelievable. It’s merchandise. You want beef jerky, they make it onsite. Barbecue, ice cream, baked goods, I mean, you name it.”