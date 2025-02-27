‘No withholdings or limitations’: Pam Bondi presses Kash Patel on disclosing Jeffrey Epstein docs

Less than 24 hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the imminent release of documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, she says there is more information that her Office hasn’t seen.

And she wants it by Friday morning with no exceptions or omissions.

“I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Bondi wrote FBI head Kash Patel, as reported by Fox News. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

On Wednesday, Bondi promised Jesse Watters “a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information” about the activities that expect to ensnare and implicate some of the most powerful and prominent people in the U.S.

She attributed delays to the need to redact identifying information about more than 250 victims during that prime-time interview.

Now she’s giving Patel a short window to release all relevant materials about the dead sex trafficker.

“By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” Bondi wrote. “There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access.”

The report surfaced after U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna blasted the incomplete release based on a story by New York Post reporter Steven Nelson that said Epstein’s personal address book, a 100-page document, would be published without context.

“I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today,” Luna posted on X. “A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein’s phonebook. THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR instead of leaking old info to press.”

Epstein ultimately pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of soliciting and trafficking underage girls, serving just 13 months on work release in a private wing of a Palm Beach jail.

New reporting on Epstein’s case in 2018 helped authorities reopen it.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019. His accomplice and sometimes girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was later charged and convicted of sex trafficking in 2020.

The state of Florida unsealed records from his 2008 state investigation and case against Epstein.

The transcripts have long been shielded from public perusal due to state limitations on exposing grand jury evidence. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in February that created a narrow exemption to those limits to unseal Epstein’s records on July 1.

The transcripts can be viewed here.

A.G. Gancarski, Jacob Ogles and Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.