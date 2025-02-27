New Florida DOGE proposal seeks to eliminate Lieutenant Governor

Remember that DOGE meme that “messed with stuff?”

Two Florida lawmakers are trying something similar to shake up the state government.

Top of the list: Eliminate the Lieutenant Governor’s job.

Majority Leader Tyler Sirois and John Snyder think the Lt. Gov. job can be split up and given to others. They believe HJR 1325 would improve how the government functions.

“Florida taxpayers are entitled to a government that is small, efficient, and well run,” said Majority Leader Sirois. “As President (Doinald) Trump works to rein in the vast federal bureaucracy, Florida has an opportunity to evaluate the value and effectiveness of government in our own state. While Florida has already established the standard for fiscally conservative governance, there is always room for

improvement. Floridians deserve nothing less.”

If this happens, it changes how things work in Florida politics.

Like what Elon Musk is doing with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Capitol Hill, they want to make the government more efficient and change how some jobs are done.

They also want to eliminate a group called the Government Efficiency Task Force, which tried to find ways to make the government cheaper and work better.

Instead of the Lt. Gov. and that task force, they want to create a new job: Commissioner of Government Efficiency.

This Cabinet-level position would act as a watchdog over the state government. They’d have the power to check for fraud, waste, and other problems in the Capitol. The goal is to ensure that the government is open and works well.

The plan also has new rules about who will take over if the Governor can’t do their job anymore. This ensures a clear strategy so the government doesn’t get stuck.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the changes:

— Tallahassee stays the capital: No change there.

— New rules for laws and impeachment: Some changes to how the state government works.

— New Commissioner of Government Efficiency will replace the Lt. Gov.

— Voting rules: Addresses who are qualified to vote.

Lawmakers will pick the first Commissioner of Government Efficiency by March 2, 2027, who will stay until the 2028 Election. After that, Floridians will vote for who they want for the job.