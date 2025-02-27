February 27, 2025
Study: Baby Boomers favor Florida for relocation over all other states
Florida still sees more people moving in than moving out; but the gap is shrinking.

Drew DixonFebruary 27, 2025

Cantonment, USA - April 24, 2018: Florida welcome center at border with Alabama and visitor center sign with nobody
Generation X finds Florida nearly as favorable as Baby Boomers.

Florida is not losing any popularity among retirees. In fact, it’s tops in the U.S. for annual migration among the Baby Boomer generation and near the top for several other generations.

A new study using 2023 data by StorageCafe, a self-storage company, shows the Sunshine State’s “silver tsunami” net migration among Baby Boomers amounted to 50,615.

The StorageCafe analysis looked at the number of people moving to different states, ranking states based on net migration, both overall and relative to each state’s population. The study also factored in the reasons people are moving, as well as age, income, education level, employment status and home prices, among other factors.

Florida was not only first among migration for Baby Boomers, it had more than double the amount of relocations over North Carolina, which came in second. North Carolina’s net migration among Baby Boomers sat at 20,349 in 2023. That was followed by South Carolina in third, Arizona in fourth and Georgia in fifth.

Florida was plus-136,700 in net migration in 2023. That’s the 10th straight year Florida has seen a net of at least 100,000, amounting to a net gain of 1.5 million people in that time.

While Baby Boomers account for the largest portion of retirees moving to Florida, the next generation in line for retirement, Generation X, appears warm to Florida as well. But the Sunshine state is not at the top of the list for Gen Xers, though it’s close. Florida finished second, only behind Texas. Florida saw a net migration of 23,261 Gen Xers two years ago.

Millennials nearly matched that number, with a net migration of 25,189. That put Florida third behind Texas at No. 1 and North Carolina at No. 2.

But even for a generation that isn’t considering retirement yet, Florida did well. Among Generation Z, Florida saw a net migration of 14,098 in 2023. That was fifth in the nation behind South Carolina, Arizona, North Carolina and the District of Columbia.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

