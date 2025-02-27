Arguments to begin in lawsuit challenging Florida’s social media ban

A legal battle is brewing in Florida over HB 3, the law aimed at protecting young people from the perceived dangers of social media.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) is challenging the law in court, arguing that it violates minors’ and adults’ First Amendment rights.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Friday.

HB3, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2024, effective Jan. 1, 2025, is one of the strictest social media bans in the country. It prohibits children under 14 from having social media accounts and requires parental permission for 14- and 15-year-olds.

The law was a key priority for former House Speaker Paul Renner.

“A child in their brain development doesn’t have the ability to know that they’re being sucked into these addictive technologies and to see the harm and step away from it, and because of that, we have to step in for them,” Renner said at the bill-signing ceremony.

Several states have considered similar legislation.

Kara Gross, legislative director of the ACLU of Florida, said of HB 3: “HB 3 is a government censorship law aimed at ensuring that youth do not have access to information and resources that the Governor does not want them to access. HB 3 raises significant constitutional concerns because it intrudes on the free speech rights of adults and minors.”

The CCIA and co-Plaintiff NetChoice filed a lawsuit in October 2024, claiming that HB 3 is an unconstitutional restriction on free speech. They argue that the law prevents minors, and potentially adults, from accessing lawful content online. The CCIA sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the law from taking effect.

Stephanie Joyce, senior vice president, Chief of Staff and director of CCIA’s Litigation Center, emphasizes the importance of protecting First Amendment rights. She describes HB3 as an “internet rationing” law that “blocks access to lawful content” and represents an “unlawful attempt to police free speech.” The CCIA believes the court should subject the law to stringent review, which it argues Florida has failed to satisfy.

The CCIA is an international trade association representing various communications and technology companies. With a history of over 50 years, the organization advocates for open markets, open systems, and open networks.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.