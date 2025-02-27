February 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tracie Davis wants quicker Special Elections following resignations, deaths
Under a Tracie Davis bill, lottery winners can remain private just a little longer.

Jacob OglesFebruary 27, 20256min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Tina Scott Polsky, Rita Harris file ‘Gage’s Law’ to mandate fentanyl tests in suspected overdose cases

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 2.27.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

Nick DiCeglie, still recovering himself, seeks more support for hurricane victims

FLAPOL042921CH044
The Democrat's proposal comes after the death of Geraldine Thompson and controversy over Debbie Mayfield.

A new bill could impose requirements on Gov. Ron DeSantis to call Special Elections in a more timely fashion.

Sen. Tracie Davis, a Jacksonville Democrat, filed legislation (SB 1556) that would give the Governor just five days after an elected office becomes vacant to call a Special Election. It would also require any vacancies prompted by officials resigning to run for a Special Election to be filled in elections held concurrently.

That follows years of criticism over DeSantis’ apparent reluctance to call Special Elections, including recent dustups about both Republican- and Democrat-held seats.

“We have watched seats just remain open, and if we are statutorily wanting to move ahead, we cannot let these seats just sit vacant,” Davis said.

Davis began working on the legislation, she said, after DeSantis dragged his feet on calling a Special Election to fill state Sen. Randy Fine’s Senate seat when the Palm Bay Republican resigned to run for Congress. It was only after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued that DeSantis called Special Elections there and in House District 3, which also opened because of a resignation related to a congressional Special Election.

DeSantis did immediately call a Special Election when state Rep. Debbie Mayfield resigned her House District 32 seat to run for Fine’s Senate seat — though his administration tried unsuccessfully to bar the Melbourne Republican from running.

The whole episode showed that the Governor had too much discretion in handling Special Election schedules, and revealed a need to set clear guidelines in state law, Davis said.

But there remains additional urgency over the Democratic-leaning Senate District 15, which sits vacant after the unexpected death of state Sen. Geraldine Thompson earlier this month.

Davis, who choked up when talking about Thompson, said the Orlando Democrat would have wanted colleagues to grieve for her, but for her seat to be filled as quickly as possible.

“She was an election warrior who would have wanted this election process to move in a timely manner to ensure her constituents are represented with the best, qualified person,” Davis said.

In this case, she said Thompson had already expressed a desire for state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis to run for her seat when her time in office was over.

But Davis expects DeSantis to wait until after the Legislative Session to call a Special Election. Democrats have some reason for concern after watching the Governor leave former U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings’ congressional district unrepresented for more than a year following the Fort Lauderdale Democrat’s 2021 death.

The ACLU also sued DeSantis over that vacancy before the Governor acted. Nicholas Warren, an ACLU lawyer involved in the recent Special Election lawsuits, praised Davis’ bill.

“I think this bill would fix a lot of the issues we’ve seen with delayed Specials, and multiple overlapping Specials caused by resign-to-run,” he said. “This would also allow a shorter time period between a Primary and Special General.”

David hopes the recent controversy over Mayfield’s candidacy shows the bipartisan nature of leaving Special Election scheduling to the Governor’s discretion.

“It would be encouraging if there is bipartisan support,” Davis said. “But I still feel like the Governor is calling the shots and ruling with a very heavy hand in Tallahassee.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousArguments to begin in lawsuit challenging Florida's social media ban

nextNick DiCeglie, still recovering himself, seeks more support for hurricane victims

One comment

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    February 27, 2025 at 5:58 pm

    ” … [DeSantis left] … U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings’ congressional district unrepresented for more than a year following the Fort Lauderdale Democrat’s 2021 death … ”

    OK, that IS kinda ripe, way beyond a “mere gamesmanship. The gold standard here is NOT Mitch McConnell’s performance in delaying one appointment (to the U.S. Supreme Court) for a year and in jamming through another appointment in a matter of weeks (or was it a little longer than that?).

    As always, please vote Libertarian.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories