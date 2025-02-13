February 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Supreme Court allows Debbie Mayfield to run for Senate, rebuking Gov. DeSantis administration
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/19/24-Rep. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne, takes the oath of office during Organizational Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 13, 20257min0

Related Articles

EducationHeadlines

UWF named ‘high spending’ research institution by Carnegie Foundation

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs immigration legislation after Republicans’ spat

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis hits 10% in GOP Presidential Primary poll

FLAPOL111924CH063
Secretary of State Cord Byrd takes a beating from the high court.

A state legislator who just left the Senate after an eight-year term that wrapped in November can run for the Senate once more.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that Rep. Debbie Mayfield is eligible to run in the Special Election in Senate District 19 to replace Sen. Randy Fine, who is a current candidate for Congress.

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and the Division of Elections argued in favor of disqualifying her from running. They argued that her being on the ballot violated term limits provisions in the Florida Constitution, as she had been in the Senate for eight consecutive years.

But the high court was not convinced, with the majority ruling that Mayfield’s filing “has met the statutory requirements” and that she “has a clear legal right to appear on the primary ballot.”

The court also agreed with Mayfield’s argument that the Secretary of State has a “ministerial obligation” and an “indisputable legal duty” to allow candidates who qualify for the ballot to run.

“That function is limited to assessing whether the required items have been properly and timely filed and whether each item is facially complete,” the court found, citing precedent to establish that the Secretary doesn’t have “discretion” to review perceived defects in ballot qualification.

The ruling was expedited for procedural reasons. Overseas and military ballots are to be sent out Friday, requiring a definitive decision. Byrd’s Office waited until Feb. 5 to say she wasn’t qualified, which the court recognized as not Mayfield’s fault.

And the jurists found unpersuasive the argument that the constitutional language meant she couldn’t run for office again after an interruption in time.

“If the people of Florida want other limitations on the time their elected officials may serve, they can incorporate such language explicitly through the constitutional amendment process. However, until they choose to do so, we cannot read a prohibition into the constitution that does not exist,” the majority opinion reads.

Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz and Justices Jorge Labarga, John D. Couriel and Meredith L. Sasso concurred in the majority opinion.

Justices Charles T. CanadyRenatha Francis and Jamie Grosshans go further, accusing “the Secretary” of “an argument that distorts what the statute says about verified documents and that turns a blind eye to key portions of the statutory text.”

Mayfield served in the Senate from 2016 to 2024, and could not seek another term in November due to term limits. She instead ran for and won a seat in the House last cycle representing House District 32.

But when Sen. Randy Fine, her successor in the Senate, resigned to run for Congress, Mayfield announced she would seek her old Senate seat in a Special Election. She had already submitted an irrevocable resignation from the House when the state disqualified her.

Other qualified candidates include former Melbourne City Council member Tim ThomasMarcie Adkins, who challenged Fine for his House seat in 2020; and Mark Lightner III, a University of North Florida business graduate and Brevard County native.

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUWF named 'high spending' research institution by Carnegie Foundation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories