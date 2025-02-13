Supreme Court allows Debbie Mayfield to run for Senate, rebuking Gov. DeSantis administration

A state legislator who just left the Senate after an eight-year term that wrapped in November can run for the Senate once more.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that Rep. Debbie Mayfield is eligible to run in the Special Election in Senate District 19 to replace Sen. Randy Fine, who is a current candidate for Congress.

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and the Division of Elections argued in favor of disqualifying her from running. They argued that her being on the ballot violated term limits provisions in the Florida Constitution, as she had been in the Senate for eight consecutive years.

But the high court was not convinced, with the majority ruling that Mayfield’s filing “has met the statutory requirements” and that she “has a clear legal right to appear on the primary ballot.”

The court also agreed with Mayfield’s argument that the Secretary of State has a “ministerial obligation” and an “indisputable legal duty” to allow candidates who qualify for the ballot to run.

“That function is limited to assessing whether the required items have been properly and timely filed and whether each item is facially complete,” the court found, citing precedent to establish that the Secretary doesn’t have “discretion” to review perceived defects in ballot qualification.

The ruling was expedited for procedural reasons. Overseas and military ballots are to be sent out Friday, requiring a definitive decision. Byrd’s Office waited until Feb. 5 to say she wasn’t qualified, which the court recognized as not Mayfield’s fault.

And the jurists found unpersuasive the argument that the constitutional language meant she couldn’t run for office again after an interruption in time.

“If the people of Florida want other limitations on the time their elected officials may serve, they can incorporate such language explicitly through the constitutional amendment process. However, until they choose to do so, we cannot read a prohibition into the constitution that does not exist,” the majority opinion reads.

Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz and Justices Jorge Labarga, John D. Couriel and Meredith L. Sasso concurred in the majority opinion.

Justices Charles T. Canady, Renatha Francis and Jamie Grosshans go further, accusing “the Secretary” of “an argument that distorts what the statute says about verified documents and that turns a blind eye to key portions of the statutory text.”

Mayfield served in the Senate from 2016 to 2024, and could not seek another term in November due to term limits. She instead ran for and won a seat in the House last cycle representing House District 32.

But when Sen. Randy Fine, her successor in the Senate, resigned to run for Congress, Mayfield announced she would seek her old Senate seat in a Special Election. She had already submitted an irrevocable resignation from the House when the state disqualified her.

Other qualified candidates include former Melbourne City Council member Tim Thomas; Marcie Adkins, who challenged Fine for his House seat in 2020; and Mark Lightner III, a University of North Florida business graduate and Brevard County native.

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.