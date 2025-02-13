Tampa General spotlights innovation and world-class care at Florida State Capitol

This week, legislators, legislative aides and Capitol-goers got a first-hand look at some of the innovations and technologies that make Tampa General Hospital (TGH) one of the nation’s leading academic health systems.

On We Are TGH Day, Tampa General patients, families and caregivers traveled to the Florida Capitol to share stories of the life-saving care they received at Tampa General. The coalition of patients was joined by students and health care advocates from the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

As part of the event, Tampa General showcased one of its Aeromed helicopter fleet on Adams Street. Visitors could explore the vehicle used to transport critically ill or injured patients to TGH from 23 surrounding counties. Also on site was the TGH exoskeleton and AquaBot in partnership with the Florida Aquarium. Even the AquaFence, a water impermeable barrier that gained global attention when it effectively prevented storm surge from flooding Tampa General during hurricanes Helene and Milton, was on display.

The technologies and innovations utilized at Tampa General were the topic of discussion during a panel hosted by Tampa General and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Tuesday in the Senate Portico. Rep. Sam Garrison joined TGH President and CEO John Couris; Scott Arnold, TGH’s executive vice president and chief innovation officer; and Nishit Patel, vice president of medical informatics for USF Tampa General Physicians and professor and associate residency program director for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Department of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery.

“Florida’s strong leadership and commitment to pro-business, pro-family policies have made our state a destination not just for its beautiful beaches, but for opportunity and innovation,” Garrison said. “Hospitals like Tampa General play a key role in this vision by combining research, technology and innovation to provide the best possible care for families and visitors.”

The conversation, moderated by Stefan Grow, Chief of Staff at Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, focused on the growing reputation of the Sunshine State as a destination for world-class care.

“From the weather and our coastlines to our distinction as an entertainment capital, Florida has a reputation as a world-class destination,” Couris said. “But we’re also a destination for innovation in health care. Right here in the Sunshine State, we’re implementing the latest research findings and the newest technologies to provide the best possible care to our patients. Tampa General is truly transforming the health care landscape.”

As the region’s only university-affiliated academic health system, Tampa General is at the forefront of groundbreaking research, pioneering advancements, and world-class training that are reshaping the future of care delivery across the industry.

In partnership with USF Health and Tampa Bay Economic Council, and like-minded leaders of health care and life sciences innovation, Tampa General established a world-class medical and research district in the city of Tampa.

The Tampa Medical & Research District (TMRD) is firmly cementing Florida as a foremost destination for world-class clinical care, exceptional academics, cutting-edge medical research, and innovative life sciences and biotechnology companies. By serving as a catalyst for job creation, a more prosperous community and a healthier population, the TMRD is elevating Florida’s status as a globally recognized leader in the health care and life sciences industry.