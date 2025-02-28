Tim Stapleton: 2025 autism legislation — expanding support, education, and safety for Floridians with autism

The 2025 Legislative Session may bring signiﬁcant positive changes for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

Under the leadership of Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Danny Perez, the Florida Legislature is considering a comprehensive package of bills to improve education, workforce opportunities, safety measures, and health care coverage for individuals with autism.

As of March 2023, 1 in 36 (2.8%) of 8-year-olds in the U.S. have autism spectrum disorder, up from 1 in 44 ﬁve years ago. ASD affects all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups and is nearly 4 times more common in boys than girls. Additionally, 26.7% of children with ASD have profound autism, which often requires intensive, lifelong support. The growing prevalence of ASD underscores the need for early diagnosis and personalized interventions.

As a parent of a child with profound autism, I understand the challenges faced by autism families. It can be daunting for parents seeking help. Thankfully, Florida has the Center for Autism-Related Disabilities (CARD), a network of regional sites supporting individuals, families, schools and communities. The Florida Legislature funds CARD through the Department of Education. For over 30 years, CARD has been a vital resource for those with autism and their families. When our son was diagnosed 13 years ago, CARD was one of the few available resources.

The promising news is that additional support is forthcoming. Senate Bill 112, sponsored by Sen. Gayle Harrell, and House Bill 591, sponsored by Rep. Randy Maggard, aim to enhance existing programs and establish new opportunities for individuals with autism. Notable provisions include expanding free screening and early detection services, increasing school choice options for children with autism, developing more education personnel speciﬁcally trained to support children with autism, and creating specialized summer programs for students with autism.

This comprehensive legislation will be a game-changer for families of children with autism. Outside of the major metropolitan areas of Florida, there is a lack of options for autism families. Many parents must travel long distances to receive services or access specialized autism programs. Some families, such as mine, end up moving to communities where their children can attend a public autism charter school.

Six years ago, my family moved from Tallahassee, where there were no autism schools or specialized summer camps for children with autism. We moved to Jupiter so our son could attend an autism charter school, The Learning Academy, on the campus of the Els for Autism Center of Excellence. In addition to being with his peers in an autism charter school, he participates in after-school programs, recreational activities, and spring and summer camps offered by the Els for Autism Foundation. He also receives speech therapy at the Els Foundation.

We are thankful every day for the opportunity to have our son in such a nurturing and supportive environment. However, not every family can uproot their family and move to another town 400 miles away like we did. This is why SB 112 and HB 591 are so important. Every Florida autism family should have access to public autism charter schools and specialized summer camps

Safety is also a major concern for parents of individuals with autism, many of whom are non-verbal or have other significant communication issues. Elopement, where an individual with ASD leaves a supervised area without considering potential safety risks, is a common concern for families and caregivers of children with ASD.

Moreover, elopement and wandering behaviors notably elevate the risk of accidental drowning. Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) exhibit an inclination toward the water and are statistically 160 times more likely to suffer fatal drowning accidents compared to their neurotypical counterparts. The prevalence of such incidents has substantially increased, rendering drowning the primary cause of death among children with autism.

To address these concerns, SB 500, sponsored by Sen. Bryan Avila, and HB 711, sponsored by Rep. David Borrero, establishes the Spectrum Alert, a statewide system designed to locate missing autistic children more effectively.

This legislation directs the Department of Law Enforcement, in collaboration with local and state agencies, to develop a specialized alert system and training program; requires crisis intervention training for law enforcement, focusing on ASD recognition, de-escalation techniques, and proper response to missing child cases; and implements public awareness campaigns on autism-related elopement and community safety initiatives.

Additionally, SB 568, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, and HB 413, sponsored by Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, improve water safety for children, especially those with autism. This bill strengthens safety measures in public swimming areas.

Parents of children with autism express concerns about potential bullying at school. According to Autism Speaks, evidence indicates that over 60% of children and young adults with autism encounter bullying. SB 540, sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, and HB 447, sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman, make disability history and awareness instruction mandatory in schools under the Evin B. Hartsell Act.

Key elements include a two-week instructional period on disability history, disability rights, and inclusion; anti-bullying discussions and activities centered on physical disabilities; and autism awareness education.

People with autism experience higher unemployment and underemployment rates than the general population. However, many individuals with autism want to work and possess valuable workplace skills.

SB 102, sponsored by Sen. Don Gaetz, and HB 127, sponsored by Rep. Kim Kendall, aim to improve employment prospects for students with autism. This legislation mandates that the Department of Education create a workforce credential program by Jan. 31, 2026.

Another key initiative that will improve the lives of people with autism is SB 756, sponsored by Sen. Collen Burton, and HB 377, sponsored by Rep. Allison Tant. This legislation updates insurance definitions and coverage for individuals with developmental disabilities, with an emphasis on Medicaid services and law enforcement training.

If these bills pass, the landscape in Florida for people with autism will improve signiﬁcantly. Although there is still much to do considering the life span of a person with autism, these initiatives represent progress.

The leadership of the Florida Legislature and the state Senators and Representatives who have introduced these bills are to be commended for addressing the needs of our most innocent and vulnerable population.

___

Tim Stapleton is a senior adviser and health care policy leader of The Arrow Group.