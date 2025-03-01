March 1, 2025
Clay Yarborough, Dean Black look to dump local DEI initiatives
Sen. Clay Yarborough. Image via Florida Senate.

A.G. Gancarski

Yarborough
Officials voting for legislation of this type could be removed from office.

New legislation from Jacksonville Republicans looks to deep-six local diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

SB 420 and HB 1571 aim to block local governments from passing DEI initiatives and to make ones already in law illegal. The bills also create a cause of action for citizens to civil suits against local government in the event they feel discriminated against by DEI laws.

City or county officials voting for these initiatives could be removed by the Governor if one of these bills becomes law.

“As a former local elected official, I know local governments should focus all efforts and budget priorities on core, essential services for constituents. These services include law enforcement and public safety, public works and parks, economic development, and the like; not ideological agendas that government should not be imposing upon its people,” said Senate sponsor Clay Yarborough, a who was unanimously elected as President of the Jacksonville City Council back in 2014.

House sponsor Dean Black, a former chair of the Duval County Republican Party, says the bill will “once and for all Destroy Ideological Extremism in local government … and ensure that Florida is where D. E. I. goes to D. I. E. !”

If passed into law, these bills would take effect in July. They don’t contemplate any grandfathering period for DEI laws on the book, and they don’t address whether people who voted for the legislation previously would be subject to removal. However, the retroactivity provision of the current bill language leaves that as a possibility.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • PeterH

    March 1, 2025 at 11:22 am

    Republicans have a diversity and inclusion hangover. It’s their latest tool to distract and discriminate.

