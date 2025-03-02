March 2, 2025
New study: Miami ranked 5th among U.S. cities with road rage incidents
for those who think Miami traffic is the worst: Surprise, it is!

miami-city-morning-traffic
Extended commute times contributed to Miami's high ranking for road rage incidents.

Just about anyone who drives a vehicle during rush hour traffic knows the feeling of frustration, distraction and maybe a little anger. But some motorists take it farther than others and end up engaged in road rage where their anger results in violence.

When it comes to the number of road rage incidents, Miami ranked fifth among U.S. cities. When it comes to the top 20 cities for road rage incidents, no other Florida city was ranked in that top tier. Texas had four cities in the top 20 for road rage episodes.

Angel Ryes & Associates law firm in Dallas, Texas, conducted the analysis of road rage incidents in American cities by comparing 100 towns and examined elements such as aggravating aspects of commuting, time wasted, inefficiencies in a city’s transportation networks and recorded violent outbursts on the road including shootings and law enforcement citations for reckless driving. Those factors were combined to formulate an equation that ended with a total road rage score for each city.

“Commuting in congested urban areas often triggers road rage due to stress and frustration. Long hours in stop-and-go traffic, frequent delays, and time pressure amplify negative emotions. Drivers feel a lack of control, leading to impatience. Poorly timed signals, construction zones, and reckless behavior from others worsen stress, reducing drivers’ tolerance and increasing aggression,” the law firm’s study found.

Data for the equations that compiled the list was drawn from Numbeo, National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA)Gun Violence Archive, and the U.S. Census.

Miami registered a 56.15 total road rage score, according to the law firm’s conclusion. Miami had among the highest commute times , wasted time while commuting and commute satisfaction scores among the top 20 cities with road rage incidents. Miami had a moderate reckless driving score and a moderate “shooting score.”

Houston, Texas topped the list of cities with the most road rage incidents followed by Los Angeles, Calif., Chicago, Ill. and Nashville, Tenn., respectively.

When it comes to U.S. cities with the least amount of road rage incidents, there were no Florida cities in the top 20 in that category. Lincoln, Neb., topped the rankings with the least amount of road rage incidents followed Sioux Falls, S.D., Omaha, Neb., Bakersfield, Calif., and Boise City, Idaho, respectively.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

