March 3, 2025
Florida’s construction apprenticeships are booming — but will funding keep up?

Peter Schorsch March 3, 2025

hero-construction-1
Will lawmakers work to keep building up the industry?

With an eye on the economic future of this continually growing state, the Legislature is looking into workforce development in a big way — and that includes trying to make sure the state’s all-important construction industry has the necessary workforce not just for today, but for years to come.

A skilled workforce keeps Florida’s economy moving, and apprenticeships are a win-win for workers and the state. During a recent House Careers and Workforce Subcommittee panel, providers made a compelling case for why apprenticeship programs should be viewed as a first-choice career path, not just an alternative to college.

Enrollment in registered apprenticeship programs in Florida shot up 21% from 2023 to 2024, offering a clear path to high-paying careers in HVAC, plumbing and electrical work — all without the students enduring the burden of student debt and earning while they learn.

But there’s a catch. Some local education institutions — required apprenticeship partners — are reportedly redirecting a significant chunk of the funds meant for these programs. That means less money reaches the apprentices and the actual education programs.

Lawmakers are taking notice. Sen. Nick DiCeglie and Rep. Lauren Melo are behind legislation (SB 1458, HB 681) that aims to create a fair, transparent funding model to ensure that dollars follow the apprentice. Sen. Corey Simon is also pushing SB 1094 to make apprenticeships more accessible for students.

With Florida’s growth showing no signs of slowing, ensuring that these programs are fully funded and accessible could be a key to keeping the state’s construction industry on solid footing.

The 60-day Legislative Session begins Tuesday and runs until May 2.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what's hot in Florida politics.

