AFP Action backs Debbie Mayfield, Nathan Boyles as pro-business choices in Special Elections

Americans for Prosperity’s (AFP) political arm has picked its favorite candidates in two upcoming Special Elections for legislative seats.

AFP Action Florida is endorsing Rep. Debbie Mayfield as she runs in Senate District 19. The organization is also backing former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles’ campaign for House District 3.

“Our team is excited to support Nathan Boyles and Rep. Debbie Mayfield, two principled leaders who will continue to make Florida’s legislature impactful for all of our residents,” said AFP Action FL Senior Advisor Skylar Zander.

“Grassroots is our superpower at AFP Action and in Florida, we’re putting our efforts in the areas where we can be the most effective to ensure Floridians are represented by individuals who will tackle unnecessary regulations, spending and taxes, housing attainability, insurance reform and other top issues.”

The group’s support of Mayfield, a Melbourne Republican, is especially important as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration had recruited another candidate to the race and tried to disqualify her. The Florida Supreme Court reinstated Mayfield, ruling that the latter act both reached beyond the Division of Elections’ ministerial duties and misinterpreted term limits law.

AFP focused more on Mayfield’s legislative record, saying the veteran lawmaker has been “instrumental” in reforming Florida’s certificate of need regulations and allowed more personal choice in health care decisions.

“In the Senate, Rep. Mayfield will continue to take on burdensome regulations and occupational licensing rules to make Florida’s workforce freer and a better place for businesses to invest,” the AFP Action FL endorsement reads.

The SD 19 race will choose a successor for Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican who resigned his seat to run for Congress. He has won the Republican nomination and now runs in an April 1 Special General Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

AFP Action FL praised Boyles’ background as a business owner and his public service, saying he would also suppose easing the regulatory environment and reforming public spending.

“His background gives him a unique perspective on how to be an ally for pro-growth policies and limit government waste,” the endorsement reads.

The House District 3 race opened after former Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican, gave up his seat to run for Congress. He lost in a Republican Primary in Florida’s 1st Congressional District to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, whom AFP Action had backed.

Republican Primaries are scheduled in both SD 19 and HD 3 on April 1. Winners of the GOP nominations will advance to June 10 Special General Elections.