March 3, 2025
Democrats file bills to expand Medicaid, raise teacher pay
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/21/22-Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, speaks Tuesday during Organizational Session at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

Democrats say they want to keep pushing for union protections, housing rights and more.

Outnumbered Democrats acknowledge that bills to expand Medicaid, raise teacher pay, and protect unions are long shots to pass this Legislative Session, but they are still trying to push their agenda in hopes it catches Republicans’ attention.

“No one is more keenly aware of the numbers in Tallahassee than us, and we know that these bills are not likely to move,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell told journalists while outlining some of the Democrats’ priorities before the Session begins Tuesday.

“It’s important to push the conversation, and that’s what we’re doing. Besides, Democratic ideas get poached all the time, so you never know when one of the concepts in these pieces of legislation might show up in a bill that gets heard on the floor.”

Rep. Dotie Joseph filed a bill (HB 1507) to expand Medicaid that would provide health care to low-income Floridians and children.

“Florida is one of about a dozen states that has refused to expand Medicaid, and because of that over 2.4 million Floridians … are uninsured,” the North Miami Democrat said. “That’s the fourth-highest rate in the nation. “

HB 1177 would strengthen unions and add heat safety protection for outdoor workers.

“Unions are what has brought us to the place where we are today,” said Rep. Michael Gottlieb of Davie, the bill’s sponsor. “In terms of workers’ protections, we need to safeguard their ability to remain a stalwart protection for workers.”

HB 1019, filed by Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, would require background checks on gun sales and transfers as well as add new restrictions on “ghost guns,” which are weapons without serial numbers that are assembled together in a kit or pieces.

Among the changes proposed by Rep. Jervonte Edmonds’ legislation (HB 1045) are overriding the current minimum teacher base of $47,500 to make it either the national average for a full-time teacher or 10% higher than the minimum base pay was for the previous year — whichever of the two is higher.

And Rep. Rita Harris of Orlando sponsored a measure (HB 1471) to add more protections for renters, including requiring renters to get three months advance notice if rent is increasing by more than 5%.

With Democrats up against a GOP supermajority in both chambers, they will need significant cross-party support to get any of these measures onto Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

