March 4, 2025
Melania Trump to sit with Tallahassee’s January Littlejohn during Donald Trump speech to Congress
A.G. Gancarski

Melania Trump
Littlejohn's experience helped to shape Florida's Parental Rights in Education push.

A Tallahassee mother who became prominent during gender identity fights earlier this decade will watch President Donald Trump’s speech Tuesday night with First Lady Melania Trump.

Parental rights advocate January Littlejohn will be one of several guests invited by Melania Trump, according to the White House Communications Office (WHCO).

The WHCO describes Littlejohn as “a mother and parents’ rights advocate who sued the School Board of Leon County after school officials at her daughter’s middle school socially transitioned her daughter to a different sexual identity without January and her husband’s knowledge or permission.”

“The school drove a wedge between January’s daughter and her parents, and deceived January about their covert plan to transition her daughter,” the bio continues.

Her family’s experience and her testimony was key in helping Gov. Ron DeSantis make the case for “Parental Rights in Education” legislation. That law guarantees that parents are looped in about health discussions and potential decisions involving their child.

“When parents are excluded from critical decisions affecting their child’s health and well being at school, it sends the message to children that their parent’s input and authority are no longer important,” Littlejohn said when the law was passed.

She is the only Floridian among a group of Melania Trump’s guests, who all have their stories to tell.

Other invitees include Elliston Berrya teenage victim of deepfakes at school; the surviving family of Corey Comperatore, who was shot at then-candidate Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania last year; steelworker Jeff DenardStephanie Diller, whose husband was a New York cop murdered at a traffic stop; former foster child Haley Ferguson; and former Russian prisoner Marc Fogle.

The list also includes former high school volleyball player Payton McNabb, who was critically injured by a trans athlete in a game; Allyson and Lauren Phillips, the mother and sister of Laken Riley; and Alexis Nungaray, the angel mom of Jocelyn Nungaray.

