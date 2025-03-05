Despite suspension and ongoing investigation, Regina Hill files for re-election in Orlando

Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill announced she will seek another term in office, despite remaining under criminal investigation.

The embattled official told Facebook followers that she wants to continue in elected office.

“After much reflection, prayer and supplication in response to the enthusiastic requests of many community members, I’ve decided on this day, the beginning of Lent, to submit my paperwork to officially run for Reelection for office as the commissioner of District 5 to continue serving my beloved District 5!” Hill wrote.

“It is official, thank you all for your unwavering support and I look forward to continuing the transformative work that has been started and the divine purpose that God has entrusted me to fulfill!”

She also posted pictures of herself holding and filling out official candidate paperwork for the 2025 election cycle. Hill also already appeared as an active candidate in the city database.

She will run against current City Commissioner Shan Rose, who won a Special Election in June to fill the District 5 seat.

Hill held the seat from 2014 until her suspension last April.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hill following an arrest on three counts of elderly exploitation of more than $50,000, one count of scheming to defraud of more than $50,000, one count of mortgage fraud of more than $100,000 and one count of fraudulent use of personal identification of more than $100,000.

Before the arrest, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conducted a 13-month investigation into whether Hill took financial advantage of a 96-year-old. An FDLE report made public in January said Hill found the woman living in deplorable conditions, but then used a city-run “My Brother’s Keeper” program to have the woman removed from her home and then pressured family to have the woman sign over her power of attorney to Hill, as reported by WESH.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April. If she beats charges against her, she will be allowed to return to office and serve out her current term.

Orlando will hold its city elections on Nov. 4 for the District 1, 3 and 5 seats on the City Council.