March 5, 2025
WalletHub study: Florida ranks in lower half of nation for women’s financial well-being
Women are returning to the post-pandemic workforce in record numbers.

African american female empowering other colleagues in workplace
The worst states in America for women's financial success were all in the southern U.S.

When it comes to women’s financial earnings and well-being in 2025, the Sunshine State is not a shining example.

WalletHub, a financial advice company, conducted a study ranking states in terms of economic benefits for women. Florida came in 31st.

WalletHub used 25 different key economic indicators and standards of living in order to compile the rankings. The analysis formulated median earnings for women, quality of women’s health care and female homicide rates among other factors.

There were some areas that were upbeat for Florida females. The Sunshine State ranked first in the country for female unemployment rate. It was also first in the share of women-owned businesses.

But there are many areas where Florida women are lagging when it comes to financial success.

Florida ranked 45th for the rate of uninsured women, 44th for high school graduation rate, 41st for the share of women who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election, and 31st for women in poverty. The state ranked 28th for women’s preventative health care.

When it comes to median earnings, Florida women fell right in the middle, ranking 26th in that category and 25th for women’s life expectancy at birth.

Compiling the different factors, WalletHub analysts developed a total score for women’s financial success in each state. Florida’s score was 53.55.

That’s a ways off from the top state for women enjoying financial success: Massachusetts, which had a score of 77.22. That was followed by Minnesota, Washington, D.C., New York and Maryland. There were no southern states in the top 20.

The only southern state in the top 25 was Virginia, at 22nd. The next southern state on the list was Florida.

Southern states dominated the lower rungs of the list.

The worst state for women’s financial well-being was Mississippi. That was preceded by Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. All the states in the bottom 10 were from the southern U.S.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories