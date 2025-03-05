WalletHub study: Florida ranks in lower half of nation for women’s financial well-being

When it comes to women’s financial earnings and well-being in 2025, the Sunshine State is not a shining example.

WalletHub, a financial advice company, conducted a study ranking states in terms of economic benefits for women. Florida came in 31st.

WalletHub used 25 different key economic indicators and standards of living in order to compile the rankings. The analysis formulated median earnings for women, quality of women’s health care and female homicide rates among other factors.

There were some areas that were upbeat for Florida females. The Sunshine State ranked first in the country for female unemployment rate. It was also first in the share of women-owned businesses.

But there are many areas where Florida women are lagging when it comes to financial success.

Florida ranked 45th for the rate of uninsured women, 44th for high school graduation rate, 41st for the share of women who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election, and 31st for women in poverty. The state ranked 28th for women’s preventative health care.

When it comes to median earnings, Florida women fell right in the middle, ranking 26th in that category and 25th for women’s life expectancy at birth.

Compiling the different factors, WalletHub analysts developed a total score for women’s financial success in each state. Florida’s score was 53.55.

That’s a ways off from the top state for women enjoying financial success: Massachusetts, which had a score of 77.22. That was followed by Minnesota, Washington, D.C., New York and Maryland. There were no southern states in the top 20.

The only southern state in the top 25 was Virginia, at 22nd. The next southern state on the list was Florida.

Southern states dominated the lower rungs of the list.

The worst state for women’s financial well-being was Mississippi. That was preceded by Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. All the states in the bottom 10 were from the southern U.S.