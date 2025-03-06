Tampa’s iconic River O’Green festival returns with food, drinks, entertainment

Tampa’s River O’Green festival is returning this year, with a new “Leprechaun’s Hideout” to escape the sun and enjoy some Irish brews.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place each year on or near the holiday, this year on March 15.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership, which organizes the event, is describing the 2025 festival as its biggest yet.

As it always does, the festival’s highlight will be coloring the Hillsborough River green. The process uses non-toxic, biodegradable dye that meets Environmental Protection Agency standards.

In addition, the event, located at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and running from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live entertainment, including musicians, Irish dancers and spoken word performances, as well as a pet costume contest featuring pets in adorable St. Patrick’s Day attire at the Barrymore Hotel at the Tampa Riverwalk.

The Tampa Rough Riders will also conduct their signature St. Patrick’s Day Parade through downtown Tampa starting at 3 p.m. The parade will include festive floats, music and beads.

Attendees, or those passing through the area, should plan ahead for crowds.

Ashley Drive will be closed for the event, beginning at 11 a.m. The direction at Gasparilla Plaza will change at 11 a.m., but won’t close until 2 p.m. Cass Street will close at Ashley Drive at 2 p.m. All road closures associated with the event are expected to be lifted between 7:30 and 8 p.m. The waterway between Cass Street and Kennedy Boulevard will be closed from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Parking is available at a number of locations. Those attending on bike can utilize a free on-site bike valet, provided by the Downtown Partnership. Transit options are also available on HART’s Route 1, which is currently operating fare-free. Those attending by car can park at the Fort Brooke Garage, located at 107 N. Franklin St.; or the Twiggs Garage, located at 901 E. Twiggs St. Attendees can also park in Ybor City and then take the TECO Streetcar to the Whiting Station.

Entertainment at the event includes live music on the Main Stage from the Irish Buskers at 11:15 a.m.; Paddy O’Furniture at 1:15 p.m.; and George Pennington & The Odyssey at 4 p.m. The pet costume contest will be on stage at 3:30 p.m.

The Terrace Stage will include performances from the Finnegan Irish Dance Academy at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and poetry readings from GrowHouse Tampa at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

This year’s River O’Green is sponsored by Grow Financial, with additional support from TECO, Pirate Water Taxi, The Lost Pearl, Craft Tampa, the city of Tampa, Freedom Boat Club, the Barrymore Hotel, iHeartRadio, Busch Gardens and Kuducom.