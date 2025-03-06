Tate brothers fume amid James Uthmeier criminal probe

Andrew and Tristan Tate are firing back at the DeSantis administration after the state opened a criminal investigation against them.

But it’s uncertain whether they will be here to see the outcome.

The fusillade from the brothers, who left Romania last week under the cloud of criminal investigation for human trafficking (allegations they deny), has been constant since Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that his office is using the “full force of law,” including “secured and executed subpoenas and warrants,” against the Tates.

“Absolute communism. I’ve been in America for 5 days. I sat on my laptop and did a podcast. Insanity,” Andrew Tate wrote Tuesday on X.

“I am super disappointed in the United States. This isn’t the America I know. This is a sad sad day for America,” he added. “Trying to find crimes on an innocent man. I’m not afraid. I’m genuinely just disappointed.”

Tristan Tate has been no less defiant.

“I am an American citizen who has been put through hell by a foreign judicial system and I have a totally CLEAN criminal record in every country on earth. You do not tell me I am not welcome in my own country. Ever,” he posted.

Upon their arrival a week ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Uthmeier was seeing “what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this” after saying regarding the Tates that “Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct.”

And in his comments earlier this week, the new Attorney General confirmed that the state would “pursue every tool we have within our legal authority to hold them accountable.”

The Tates maintain their innocence, meanwhile, and have strategically used retweets to make their case that the investigation is illegitimate.

“The investigation … is a fishing expedition. It’s a disgrace. If Florida was so concerned about his crimes why haven’t they been investigating him until now, why are they executing search warrants with no probable cause. Pathetic,” reads one from The Quartering.

DeSantis nemesis Roger Stone also made a cameo.

“Listen and learn, Meatball, as the Age of Men returns while you are left carrying the purse of your wife for her soon-to-be-failed gubernatorial ambitions. Ron DeSanctimonious will never be a Top G,” Stone said.

But in the end, DeSantis may succeed in purging the Tates from the state, however momentarily.

“I’m going back to Romania in a few days anyway,” Andrew posted.

He followed that up with a “see you in a few years” statement Thursday morning.