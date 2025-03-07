Gwen Graham looks to make the ‘right decision’ about future. Another run for Governor?

A 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate who looked like the presumptive nominee up until Primary Day is not ruling out a second try at the nomination.

That’s what many observers of Florida Politics are taking away from Gwen Graham saying that she is “taking some time to figure out what I should do next” after being urged to run for Governor again.

Graham finished a strong second to former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the 2018 Primary, after she fell prey to being targeted by other candidates with deep pocketbooks and no chance to win.

Gillum, the eventual nominee, escaped scrutiny along the way, which proved to be a fateful decision against Republican nominee Ron DeSantis as he exploited issues in the General Election that Democrats avoided.

A post from the gravesite of her father Bob Graham, a former Governor and Senator, first made people think she believes she has unfinished business.

“Visiting Dad today. Really wish I could talk to him. Need his wisdom more than ever. Miss him beyond words,” Gwen Graham posted.

As her words got noticed, she emphasized that her social media posting had “no ulterior meaning.”

“I’m not calculating like that. I simply want to make the right decision,” Graham said. “I have just completed 3 plus years in DC. I am mourning my Dad every day. I want to spend quality & quantity time with the people and animals I love while I ponder how I can further contribute. That’s what my Dad would want me to do.”

Graham isn’t saying anything at this point about how seriously she is considering a second statewide campaign after working for the Joe Biden administration. But it’s clear there is appetite among her base for a sequel to 2018, especially since many Democrats expressed buyer’s remorse after the Gillum campaign’s collapse and his subsequent personal fall from grace.

Florida in 2026 is a different landscape than the swing state it was eight years ago, when Democrats had an advantage in party registration. DeSantis has led Republicans to dominance in all metrics: party registration, composition of the Legislature and congressional delegation, and control of all statewide offices.

Republicans look to have at least two strong candidates to consider: First Lady Casey DeSantis, who gives every indication that she wants to continue the current administration’s work, and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who is at this point President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate.

Trump won the state by double digits against a largely absent Kamala Harris campaign, but the Midterms will offer Democrats the chance to mobilize voters the national Democratic campaign couldn’t in November.

On the Democratic side, Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo is expected to run, and would be an attractive candidate for many of the moderates who supported Graham in 2018 if he did. Meanwhile, state Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville also is not ruling out a run. She would appeal to voters further left on the political spectrum if she becomes a candidate.