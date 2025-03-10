Tampa General Hospital is working to support rural communities by breaking down barriers to cancer care

When it comes to cancer, rural populations face unique challenges. Fortunately, this issue isn’t being swept under the rug. In fact, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is drawing special attention to the subject as part of its commitment to increase access to world-class care — regardless of a patient’s location.

Florida’s health care providers, academic institutions and state leaders are working together to find a solution. This teamwork manifested last week in a series of discussions hosted by TGH Cancer Institute and USF Health, in partnership with the Department of Health. The event convened leading health care experts, academic researchers and cancer survivors at TGH Brooksville to focus on the unique challenges rural populations face when it comes to cancer.

“With the incredible technologies and innovations available today, nothing should stand in the way of cancer patients accessing breakthrough research, innovative treatments and world-class care. Yet geography remains a substantial barrier,” said John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

“By convening some of the brightest minds in health care with leaders who can inspire meaningful change, we are working to break down these barriers and give every cancer patient the best possible chance at the best possible outcome.”

The event, titled “Addressing the Cancer Control Continuum in Rural Communities,” featured Couris, as well as Eduardo Sotomayor, vice president and executive director of the Cancer Institute at Tampa General Hospital. The agenda also included experts from the TGH Cancer Institute, University of South Florida (USF), Moffitt Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society, among others.

“We are committed to ensuring that all Floridians can receive comprehensive cancer services that are coordinated across the full spectrum of care, so that these patients’ needs are met — whether they need to receive innovative surgical procedures, access to the newest clinical research trials or other services,” according to Charles J. Lockwood, executive vice president and chief academic officer of Tampa General, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the Morsani College of Medicine.

“Our faculty physicians are a vital part of improving the lives and health of patients across Florida.”

Lockwood emphasized that academic health systems like the partnership between Tampa General Hospital and USF Health have the resources and medical infrastructure to help increase access to the highest levels of care for these rural patients.

The discussions focused on cancer prevention, cancer treatment and navigating survivorship post-care. Researchers revealed the latest data from clinical trials related to cancer treatment and highlighted the importance of rural populations gaining access to these findings.

“With the latest research, innovative technologies and best-in-class providers, cancer patients will get the best chance at survival,” Sotomayor said. “But prevention is the most effective tool, and early detection is critical to a successful treatment plan. That’s why we’re working together with our government partners, across health care systems and throughout the communities to raise awareness and promote screening.”

The conference underscored the TGH Cancer Institute’s commitment to increasing access to world-class care. Any Floridian diagnosed with cancer — regardless of location — should receive the highest-quality care and the greatest chance of survival.