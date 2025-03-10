Gov. DeSantis appoints 4 to previously inactive Board of Collier County Housing Authority

A governing body that will have been dormant for a year by the time it meets next month now has four new members.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed former aviation executive Randolph Cash, Naples Realtor Danielle Hudson, real estate adviser Joe Murgalo Jr. and Collier Community Foundation Vice President Lindsey Touchette to the Board of the Collier County Housing Authority.

The Board last met on March 19, 2024, according to its website, which shows 12 consecutive canceled meetings since. Its next meeting is scheduled for April 15.

The lone retiree of the four, Cash is the former President of Flamingo Air Management Inc., a Naples-based small business specializing in air traffic control services and airfield operation.

He is a U.S. Army veteran and serves as the State Junior Vice Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars nonprofit. His community involvements include membership to the Immokalee Chamber of Commerce, American Association of Airport Executives and Naples Museum of Military History Board of Directors.

Hudson is Vice President of Public Policy for the Naples Area Board of Realtors. She is a member of the Big Cypress Daughters of the American Revolution, Saint Agnes Church Faith Formation and Women’s Foundation of Collier County Advocacy Community.

Division of Elections records show Hudson has made one state-level political contribution, a $100 check to Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo in July 2020.

Murgalo works at Compass Florida, a Naples-headquartered real estate company. He is also President of the Rotary Club of Bonita Springs and a past member of the Bonita Springs Chamber of Commerce and Royal Academy School Board.

State records show Murgalo donated $1,500 between 2021 and 2024 to Bonita Springs Republican Rep. Adam Botana and $30 in 2017 to the Realtors Political Action Committee.

Touchette has worked for the Community Foundation of Collier County since 2017. She previously worked for a decade at Florida Gulf Coast University in various marketing, alumni relations and major gifts capacities.

She is also a Board member of Disaster Ready Collier County and was recognized last month as one of the 2025 Naples 100 by Naples Illustrated.

Created by the Legislature in 1966, the Collier County Housing Authority is tasked with “providing decent and safe housing for eligible low-income families, including the elderly and persons with disabilities.”

It owns and manages four public housing developments comprising 591 domicile units, 30 units of farm labor housing known as Collier Village and the 192-bed Horizon Village dormitory, which houses “unaccompanied migrant and seasonal farmworker(s).”

The Authority also serves some 3,100 people through the Section 8 Rental Assistance Program and Family Self-Sufficiency Program.

The Authority’s Board of Commissioners is composed of five members, all appointed by the Governor.