March 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Palm Beach Gardens voters re-elect Marcie Tinsley to City Council, pick John Kemp for Group 4 seat

Jesse SchecknerMarch 11, 20255min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

5 Broward County cities had elections on Tuesday. Here are the results

HeadlinesOrlando

Belle Isle picks Jason Carson for Mayor and Ocoee keeps George Oliver

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miramar voters re-elect Yvette Colbourne, elect 2 new members to City Commission

Marcie Tinsley John Kemp
Voters chose between four Republicans vying for two technically nonpartisan City Council seats.

Palm Beach Gardens Council member Marcie Tinsley will keep her Group 2 seat for three more years. Voters re-elected her Tuesday and also picked John Kemp to serve on the dais.

With 42 of 46 precincts reporting at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Tinsley had 86.5% of the vote to fend off a long-shot challenge from Scott Gilow.

For the Group 4 seat, Kemp defeated Chuck Millar with 55% of the vote for the right to succeed outgoing Council member Carl Woods, who must leave office due to term limits.

All four candidates are registered Republicans, though their political affiliation didn’t show on the ballot because the city’s elections are nonpartisan.

City Council member Marcie Kemp and challenger Scott Gilow. Images via the candidates..

Tinsley, a 56-year-old land planner with 11 years’ experience on the Council across two separate stints, ran on a promise to fight against overdevelopment in the city, support the local economy and small businesses, and provide residents with more affordable housing options.

Through March 6, she raised over $67,000 and spent $41,500 to defend her seat.

That’s significantly more than her opponent. Gilow, 51-year-old a county information tech and bicycle shop owner, raised and spent less than $2,000, all his money. He decided to run after the city converted a local skate park he frequented into an ice-skating complex.

Stet News that Gilow pleaded guilty at 20 to felony burglary and served 20 days in jail while living in Wisconsin. His most recent legal trouble was in 2013 when he and his then-domestic partner filed to terminate their partnership, and she alleged that he tried to force her out of the home. He denied the accusation, and a court dismissed the case.

(L-R) John Kemp and Chuck Millar squared off for the Group 4 Palm Beach Gardens City Council seat. Images via John Kemp and LinkedIn.

Kemp, a 47-year-old firefighter, paramedic and Realtor, ran — naturally — on a promise to support public safety. He also vowed to lower taxes and reduce wasteful government spending, back affordable housing projects, invest in public space and enact “smart traffic solutions that ease congestion and ensure public safety is improved with the increase in population within the city.”

He raised $27,500 and spent about $11,000.

City records show that Millar, his 66-year-old opponent and land use and real estate researcher, accumulated close to $51,000 and spent $40,000 by last week.

Millar, who chairs the city’s Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board and previously led its Art in Public Places Advisory Board, ran on a platform prioritizing public safety, traffic calming, promoting fiscal responsibility in government and establishing a grant program to support affordable housing for the city’s workforce.

The Group 4 race has involved some mudslinging due partly to Millar’s legal issues predating 2019. 2019 that involved drunk driving, domestic abuse and harassment.

He’s said he’s a changed man and hasn’t gotten into any trouble since.

Millar carried endorsements from the Palm Beach County PBA, Palm Beach Human Rights Council, Conservative Watch, and Palm Beach County BizPac of Palm Beach County into Election Day.

Local 2928 of the International Association of Firefighters endorsed Kemp, a member. The association’s Local 5740, representing Palm Beach Gardens fighters, backed Millar and Tinsley.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBelle Isle picks Jason Carson for Mayor and Ocoee keeps George Oliver

next5 Broward County cities had elections on Tuesday. Here are the results

One comment

  • A. Medico

    March 11, 2025 at 8:26 pm

    I am very sorry that Millar lost. Kemp’s “smear tactics” were not professional!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories