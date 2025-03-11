Belle Isle picks Jason Carson for Mayor and Ocoee keeps George Oliver

Voters in five Orange County municipalities elected local officials to various posts Tuesday. The election included a grudge match in Ocoee and a mayoral contest in Belle Isle.

In Belle Isle, voters promoted City Council member Jason Carson to Mayor. He faced Anthony Carugno, an air traffic controller.

Unofficial final results showed Carson leading with almost 57% of the vote, or 429 votes to Carugno’s 327.

In Ocoee, incumbent City Commissioner George Oliver III held onto a seat that peers barred him from seeking in 2023. Oliver defeated pharmacist Ages Hart. After Oliver resigned from his post after a failed run for Mayor, Commissioners appointed Hart to the position. But Hart did not seek another term, and Oliver won his District 4 seat in an election last year.

Unofficial results showed Oliver taking 53.4% of the vote on Tuesday, or 401 votes to Hart’s 350.

In Maitland, voters elected a new City Councilperson for Seat 3. Scot French, a historian and former library trustee, was chosen over Brad Fess, President of NuDesign Builders.

Results showed French winning almost 55% of the vote, or 936 votes to Fess’ 778.

In Windermere, voters elected three City Council members out of a five-person field. Incumbent City Council members Tom Stroup, Mandy David, and Tony Davit have all won new terms on the Board, beating Rotary Club President Frank Krens and High Gear Specialties Vice President of Sales Jessica Lee.

Results showed Stroup took 450 votes, David 363, Davit 334, Krens 200 and Lee 136.

And in Winter Park, City Commissioner Kris Cruzada defended a Seat 3 position, fending off a challenge from lawyer Justin Vermuth.

The final tabulation showed Cruzada with almost 63% of the vote, or 2,915 votes, to Vermuth’s 1,723.