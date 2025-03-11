Miramar voters re-elect Yvette Colbourne, elect 2 new members to City Commission

Yvette Colbourne earned another four years in office. She’ll serve alongside two new members of the Miramar City Commission.

With 16 of 19 precincts reporting at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, Colbourne had 85.6% of the vote to defeat challenger Luis Pedraza and keep Seat 2 at City Hall.

Pedraza turned in substantial fundraising numbers and was an active campaigner. But he was a long shot to win after mistakenly checking the wrong box on his paperwork and making himself a write-in candidate.

For Seat 3, Avril Cherasard had 53% of ballots cast in her favor, outpacing Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott and Nari Tomlinson, who took 28% and 19% of the vote, respectively.

In the Seat 4 race, Carson “Eddy” Edwards won with 41% of the vote, defeating Kerri-Ann Nesbeth, Kertch Conze, and Pamela Reid.

Election rules in Miramar, Broward’s fourth-largest municipality by population, provide that the biggest vote-getter in each race wins outright. There are no runoffs.

Because municipal elections are technically nonpartisan, none of the candidates’ political affiliations were denoted on the ballot.

This cycle’s top issues for voters and candidates included neighboring Miami-Dade County’s proposal to build a trash incinerator nearby, housing affordability, and the city’s budgetary constraints, which several candidates said are exacerbated by unnecessary event spending.

Coulbourne, a 63-year-old Democrat, sought her fourth consecutive term on the five-member City Commission. She was first elected in 2013 and last won re-election in 2021 with 66% of the vote.

She ran on a record of working to keep the city’s taxes flat, require a minimum wage for city employees, create an affordable housing trust fund, improve local infrastructure and oppose Miami-Dade County’s efforts to build a trash incinerator just outside the city.

According to her most recent campaign finance report, Colbourne raised more than $162,000 and spent about $47,000 to hold onto her seat.

Pedraza, a 54-year-old Republican, ran on a promise to prioritize public safety, affordable housing, fiscal responsibility in government, regulating nearby limestone blast mining, improving traffic and supporting school choice in education. He also opposes the trash incinerator, which he calls an “insanely awful idea.”

He raised about $80,000 and spent more than half that sum by last week.

Cherasard, Tomlinson and Walcott ran to succeed 22-year Commissioner Winston Barnes in representing the city’s east side.

Cherasard, a 44-year-old real estate broker, was the sole no-party candidate. She raised close to $43,000 and spent $34,000 through March 6.

Her priorities included affordable housing, addressing Miramar’s budget issues and planning for the city’s future. She said the city needs to cut spending, particularly on events and government employee benefits.

Democrats Tomlinson and Walcott each carried notable endorsements.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel recommended Tomlinson, a 36-year-old finance director for a nursing referral service, citing his residency in the city’s oft-overlooked historic neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party was behind Walcott, a radio DJ listed among its modest “Take back Local” slate for March. Florida Future Leaders, a Generation Z-led PAC, also backed him.

Tomlinson, who has chaired the Historic Miramar Advisory Board, told the Sun-Sentinel that the city needs more police patrolling its east side and a more modest event calendar.

Walcott said the city’s spending ledger needs to be better examined.

Moneywise, Walcott led the field with over $55,000 raised through Feb. 21, the last date he filed a campaign finance report. Tomlinson carried a comparatively paltry war chest of less than $3,500.

Conze, Edwards, Nesbeth and Reid vied to finish the term of Alexandra Davis, who won a seat on the Broward County Commission last June, through 2027.

All are Democrats.

Conze, a 51-year-old former Assistant State Attorney, led fundraising with 81,000 through last week. He also highlighted problematic city spending.

So did Edwards, a 69-year-old marketing pro who raised $51,000. Nesbeth and Reid amassed $41,500 and $7,000, respectively. Edwards agreed with others that Miramar puts on too many events.

Nesbeth, 35, is the managing partner of an education management firm. Her priorities included improving public safety, implementing inclusive government practices, and supporting sustainable city growth and small businesses.

Reid, 60, owns and operates Dreamcatchers of the Soul, a holistic wellness organization for children. She campaigned on a promise to curb overdevelopment and audit spending at City Hall.

The Sun-Sentinel recommended Nesbeth, who also carried endorsements from Barnes, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, Sens. Shevrin Jones and Barbara Sharief, Rep. Robin Bartleman and Florida Future Leaders, among others.