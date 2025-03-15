Blake Dowling: Remembering a first love — the written word

I will never forget my first series of books.

It wasn’t the Hardy Boys; those were given to me as gifts, but I couldn’t really relate to Frank and Joe Hardy and their shenanigans in Bayport.

I suppose the 1983 version of me needed something edgier.

The first series that hooked me was the “Ashes” books by William Johnstone. I was at Atlanta airport when I saw book one, “Out of the Ashes.” It was a post-apocalyptic series long before they became popular.

While Joe and Frank were solving the case of the missing trumpet from Old Lady Simm’s house in the Hardy books, Ben Raines and the “Rebels in the Ashes” series were forming the Tri-States and battling gangs, zombies, mercenaries, and even the Federal Government after a nuclear war.

Out of the Ashes earns the childhood book award from my 9-year-old self.

As the years passed and life’s journey opened its doors, I often thought I could write a book. Why not? If Franklin Dixon could create those Hardy characters, I could do that, right? Easier said than done. Once the actual writing challenge presented itself, I gained a new respect for the craft and Dixon.

My first writing opportunity came after an event in Tallahassee, where the local newspaper featured me on the front page in 2008. Our company had won an award, and the editor of the Tallahassee Democrat at the time, Dave Hodges, took a photo of us at the award ceremony.

After it was published, he called me and asked if I would write a column for the newspaper. I said yes — I might have even said “hell yes” — and I have been writing for them ever since.

When the pandemic hit, I had an interesting conversation with a friend named Jay Revell.

Over coffee one morning in late 2020, he suggested I put a book together. The suggestion sparked a wave of inspiration in part of me, while the other thought there was no time for that.

Though there wasn’t time to write the great American novel, I could compile my 20 top columns from 2020 into a pandemic business diary. We added a snappy intro from America’s favorite band, Sister Hazel, along with some great photos, an Honor Roll, and other literary nuggets, and my book was born: “Professionally Distanced.”

Since that first request to write, my motivation has been the feeling that I have to — or at least I should.

Stories must be told, cybersecurity concerns must be shared, new tech must be celebrated, awesome people must be featured, and the Hardy Boys must be ridiculed. I asked a legendary author why he writes, hoping to gain insight beyond my perspective. No joke, this author is a legend. He was named a Florida Literary Legend by the Florida Heritage Book Festival in 2020 and is a New York Times bestselling author of “Welcome to Florida” and many other titles.

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Craig Pittman, who says: “I write because otherwise I would explode. It’s a way to relieve the tremendous pressure inside me whenever I take a break from writing. If I didn’t have this outlet, KAPOW! It would be pretty messy, too. Serious cleanup problem.”

If you transition from being a casual reader to getting deeply into reading, at some point, you’ll need to make the leap to attending book signings, listening to authors read their work, or even going to a literary festival. Florida boasts one of the coolest literary fests: Word of South.

I have attended several times, and when they asked me to be one of the opening local authors this year, I said yes; I may have even said, “hell, yes.”

I will discuss “Professionally Distanced” and introduce singer/songwriter Charlie Mars (we will close this column with one of his tracks) while checking out all the other bands, singers, and authors during this three-day fest founded by award-winning author Mark Mustain (check out his new book, “Boy with Wings”).

The festival will feature a big show on Friday night with the Violent Femmes and the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, followed by more intimate concerts and readings. There may even be collaborations between authors and musicians. Literary superstars will attend the fest, including science fiction author Jeff VanderMeer. (You can read about my pandemic collaboration with Jeff here.) Many others, including the legendary Craig Pittman, will also be there.

I love reading; it’s my favorite hobby. I still enjoy a good book series. Last year, I read the 18 or so books in the “Dresden Files,” and this year, I started the “Expeditionary Force” series by Craig Alanson. To me, the thrill of a series represents peak writing. It is inspiring to have everything mapped out in your head years in advance. How do they do that? Thanks, William Johnstone, for getting it started back in 1983.

The literary artists of our time are fantastic, and reading is a constant awakening and discovery. Last night, I read something by author Drew Williams as he finished his acknowledgments in “The Stars Now Unclaimed.”

He writes: “Because that’s the thing about books, right? They’re not just books; they’re doorways — doorways and mirrors at the same time. They open onto new worlds and reflect who we are in ways we never would have imagined otherwise. So, one last thank you to all the artists and writers who have ever opened a doorway for me. Thank you.”

Likewise, Drew, right on — or should I say, write on? Hell yeah.