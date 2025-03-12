Sara Roberts McCarley becomes first candidate for open Lakeland Mayor position

Lakeland City Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley has announced she will run for Mayor in November.

“Lakeland is an incredibly special place to raise a family and run a business,” Roberts McCarley said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and continue to serve the community I love, because I know that together, we can meet the challenges of tomorrow and get real results that move us forward.”

That makes Roberts McCarley the first candidate to file in the 2025 city elections.

The native Lakeland resident has served on the Lakeland City Commission since 2019, representing District C Southwest.

She previously served as Executive Director of Polk Vision, a community planning effort. She also served as the state director for Best Buddies International.

Roberts McCarley also volunteers with the Bonnet Springs Park Board, Randy Roberts Foundation Founder, Polk Arts and Cultural Alliance Board, Junior League of Greater Lakeland, Sun N Fun Board, and Night to Shine. She is Vice President of the Ridge League of Cities.

Roberts McCarley founded the Randy Roberts Foundation, named for her late first husband, which has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships to more than 245 students, according to her LinkedIn page.

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz announced last year that he will not seek another term, according to LkldNow. He has served as the city’s Mayor since 2018.

Roberts McCarley is one of six City Commissioners. She said her platform includes “keeping local government accountable and transparent, protecting taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars and supporting Lakeland’s first responders.”

Roberts McCarley’s seat is also up for re-election this year, as is the District D Southeast spot and an at-large Commission seat.

A General Election is scheduled for Nov. 4. A runoff, if necessary, is scheduled for Dec. 2. Elections are nonpartisan.