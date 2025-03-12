March 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sara Roberts McCarley becomes first candidate for open Lakeland Mayor position
Sara Roberts McCarley. Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesMarch 12, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Susan Valdés’ bill to nix certificates of completion advances

HeadlinesInfluence

Vet helpers bill advances in Senate ahead of House committee hearing

2026Headlines

Donald Trump Jr. backs ‘great patriot’ Byron Donalds for Governor

Sara Roberts McCarley
The Lakeland City Commissioner's move opens her District C Southwest seat.

Lakeland City Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley has announced she will run for Mayor in November.

“Lakeland is an incredibly special place to raise a family and run a business,” Roberts McCarley said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and continue to serve the community I love, because I know that together, we can meet the challenges of tomorrow and get real results that move us forward.”

That makes Roberts McCarley the first candidate to file in the 2025 city elections.

The native Lakeland resident has served on the Lakeland City Commission since 2019, representing District C Southwest.

She previously served as Executive Director of Polk Vision, a community planning effort. She also served as the state director for Best Buddies International.

Roberts McCarley also volunteers with the Bonnet Springs Park Board, Randy Roberts Foundation Founder, Polk Arts and Cultural Alliance Board, Junior League of Greater Lakeland, Sun N Fun Board, and Night to Shine. She is Vice President of the Ridge League of Cities.

Roberts McCarley founded the Randy Roberts Foundation, named for her late first husband, which has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships to more than 245 students, according to her LinkedIn page.

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz announced last year that he will not seek another term, according to LkldNow. He has served as the city’s Mayor since 2018.

Roberts McCarley is one of six City Commissioners. She said her platform includes “keeping local government accountable and transparent, protecting taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars and supporting Lakeland’s first responders.”

Roberts McCarley’s seat is also up for re-election this year, as is the District D Southeast spot and an at-large Commission seat.

A General Election is scheduled for Nov. 4. A runoff, if necessary, is scheduled for Dec. 2. Elections are nonpartisan.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSusan Valdés' bill to nix certificates of completion advances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories