Ashley Moody fights for Florida cops in first Senate bill

Florida’s most recent former “Top Cop” is sticking up for her former colleagues and other public servants in her first bill filed in the U.S. Senate.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody’s Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator, and Responder (HELPER) Act seeks to provide Federal Housing Administration home loan assistance to teachers, cops, firefighters and other first responders.

She’s reaching across party lines and state lines with this introduction, teaming up with Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia.

Moody invokes her half-dozen years as Florida Attorney General in explaining why this legislation, which was previously introduced by her predecessor Marco Rubio, is so meaningful to her.

“Florida is the most pro law enforcement state in the nation,” the Plant City Republican said.

“Over the past six years, while many other states and cities disparaged and cut funding for law enforcement, I fought for raises, bonuses, relocation assistance, and other benefits to show these officers that we value their service. The HELPER Act is the next great step in ensuring these heroes know we appreciate their hard work and sacrifices. It will also help them purchase a home in the community where they serve.”

Yet it’s not just her political history that inspires this bill. It’s also a personal connection, she relates, that drives her to fight for cops’ well-being.

“As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I see firsthand the sacrifices made each day. Standing up for the LEO community will always be a top priority of mine, and I am proud that my first bill in the U.S. Senate will help them make their dream of homeownership a reality,” Moody said.

Ossoff notes that he is “working across the aisle to support Georgia’s teachers, first responders, and law enforcement officers by making homeownership more affordable for public servants who teach our kids and protect our families.”

There’s a Florida connection to the House companion legislation as well.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff, is one of four co-sponsoring that launch.