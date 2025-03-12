Debra Tendrich’s food additives bill gets temporarily shelved

The House Industries and Professional Activities Subcommittee temporarily postponed a bill that seeks to introduce warning labels on food products that contain synthetic dyes.

Lake Clarke Shores Democratic Rep. Debra Tendrich filed the measure (HB 641). She detailed how the health of Floridians, particularly children, are negatively impacted from ingredients that are added into food and drinks.

“Basically, my bill just requires warning labels in the front of food packages and drink packages that have synthetic dyes,” Tendrich explained. “This bill is about protecting consumers, especially our children, by requiring the warning labels. This is about awareness, transparency and, most importantly, public health.”

Tendrich noted that over 100,000 children in Florida had been diagnosed with attention deficit disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to state statistics.

“Let’s talk about Florida’s children. According to the Florida Department of Health in 2022, about 13.6% of children ages 3 to 17 in Florida have been diagnosed with ADD or ADHD. That’s 3.1% higher than the national average of the United States,” Tendrich said.

“That 3.1% is actually equivalent to 130,000 children. … That’s 571 children actively diagnosed with ADHD, and one of the health outcomes from the synthetic dyes is behavior and neurological problems for kids, which includes ADHD and poor concentration and behavior.”

Stuart Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf asked what the costs would be associated with the bill, and whether Tendrich had made concessions to accommodate them.

Tendrich explained that the proposed legislation differs from other states aiming to completely ban food dyes and additives by focusing on less costly labeling requirements. Unlike the more expensive food policies being enacted in over 30 states, the bill includes a one-year delay before taking effect and allows additional years to implement a sticker option.

In January, the Food and Drug Administration banned the use of erythrosine, FD&C Red No. 3, or Red 3. The dye was removed from the list of approved color additives used in food, oral medicines and supplements. It was removed for use from cosmetics over 30 years ago due to lab tests showing the dye caused cancer in rats after they consumed it.

“If there’s any additional cost, it’s such a minute cost, but the actual biggest cost is the cost of our health care system, which if we don’t take this change is actually costing our health care system even more,” Tendrich noted.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services would be responsible for enforcing the food labeling if adopted into law. Tendrich said that currently the Department inspects food manufacturers every two years and pointed out that the Department would be able to include the new measure into current practice.

Tendrich stated that manufacturers would also be responsible for adding the appropriate labeling, regardless of where the food is manufactured to take the burden off small-business owners.

A title amendment was adopted Wednesday, which, according to House rules, left the committee unable to vote on it. The bill was temporarily postponed and could be heard again as early as next week.