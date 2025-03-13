Corey Simon’s ‘Rural Renaissance’ bill ready to hit the Senate floor

The Senate Fiscal Policy committee advanced legislation (SB 110) intended to spur a rural renaissance in Florida’s small counties.

The measure now heads to the Senate floor.

Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, said the bill will help provide needed economic development support to modernize Florida’s agrarian communities without sacrificing the character and commercial foundations of those areas.

“I don’t want North Florida to look like anywhere else but North Florida,” Simon said. “That’s why this bill is so special and so well-crafted to suit the needs of those communities.”

At the committee hearing, Simon presented a significant amendment updating the legislative package, including requirements for VISIT FLORIDA to provide marketing assistance to agritourism businesses and expanding eligibility for rural infrastructure grants in unincorporated areas impacted by disaster.

The bill, filed last month, looks to foster opportunities for infrastructure improvements, education and health care enhancements for rural communities across the Sunshine State.

Senate President Ben Albritton at the start of the legislative term made support for economies in rural Florida a priority for his tenure.

“Our small, tight-knit, legacy communities are filled with some of the nicest, hardworking people you will ever find,” Albritton said when he was sworn in as Senate President.

“Rural communities look after one another. They’d give their last dollar and even the shirt off their own back to help a neighbor in need. Our rural communities are full of opportunity. When I travel across the Panhandle, the Big Bend and the Heartland, I see so much of that unrealized opportunity.”

At the Fiscal Policy Committee hearing, several business and government leaders from small counties trekked to Tallahassee to voice support.

“This is the most comprehensive piece of legislation that addresses multiple needs exhibited in rural areas,” said Chris Doolin, a lobbyist for the Small County Coalition. He praised additions with the amendment approved on Thursday which add support for hospitals, regional consortiums, school districts, school construction and state revenue distribution to fiscally constrained counties.

“Across the board, roads, housing, law enforcement, and it does affect everybody,” Doolin said. “Those of you that drive through rural areas late at night, many of our counties may have one law enforcement officer on duty. This is going to provide additional dollars for, a significant amount for law enforcement.”