March 13, 2025
Donald Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director

Associated PressMarch 13, 20253min0

download - 2025-03-13T095059.991
The nominee faced questions about his controversial opinions on vaccines.

The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. David Weldon, a former Florida Congressman, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Senate Health Committee announced Thursday morning that it was canceling a planned hearing on Weldon’s nomination because of the withdrawal.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the White House pulled the nomination because it became clear Weldon did not have the votes for confirmation.

Weldon was considered to be closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary who for years has been one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists.

A former Florida Congressman, Weldon also has been a prominent critic of vaccines and the CDC, which promotes vaccines and monitors their safety.

Weldon becomes the third Trump administration nominee who didn’t make it to a confirmation hearing. Previously, former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for Attorney General and Chad Chronister for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Weldon ran last year for Florida House but lost a Republican Primary in House District 32 to now-state Rep. Debbie Mayfield.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

