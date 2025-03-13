March 13, 2025
Alex Andrade’s presidential library bill clears final House committee
A.G. GancarskiMarch 13, 2025

The bill, which would lay groundwork for a Donald Trump library, is poised for a Senate floor vote as well.

Legislation preempting local concerns about presidential libraries is ready for consideration by the full House after advancing in the State Affairs Committee over the objection of Democratic members.

Pensacola Republican Rep. Alex Andrade’s bill (HB 69) covers the imminent construction of the Donald Trump Presidential Library (and similar structures honoring future Presidents from the state).

The bill specifically “preempts to the state all regulation of the establishment, maintenance, activities, and operations of any presidential library within its jurisdiction and defers regulation of such institutions to the Federal Government.”

“Counties, municipalities or other political subdivisions of Florida would be restricted from enacting or enforcing any ordinance, resolution, rule or other measure that governs the establishment, maintenance or operation of the presidential library or impose any requirement or restriction except specifically authorized by federal law,” the language continues.

Ahead of a 16-7 committee vote Thursday that followed partisan lines, Andrade said the bill aimed to make the construction of a presidential library as easy as possible.

Asked about Trump potentially adding a hotel or casino to the library, Andrade noted that the bill did not address that question.

Lake Mary Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur’s measure (SB 118) cleared both Senate committees without a single “no” vote. It’s on the Senate Second Reading Calendar and could be voted on by the full body as soon as next week.

The eventual library is expected to be in South Florida, near where the Trump family makes its base. The Associated Press says Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University are among the sites being explored for construction.

NBC’s Matt Dixon reports that Eric Trump and Steve Witkoff have scouted out potential sites, and Trump has met with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the project.

2 comments

  • Victoria Olson

    March 13, 2025 at 10:27 am

    Another frivolous bill and waste of taxpayer money.

    Reply

  • Bill Pollard

    March 13, 2025 at 10:46 am

    I hope the bill has a provision for crayons, so Mr. Trump can finish enough coloring books to line the shelves of his library.

    Reply

