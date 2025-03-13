March 13, 2025
Juan Porras’ bill to put Gulf of America in textbooks clears first House hurdle
A.G. Gancarski March 13, 2025

The President's preferred name for the body of water continues to go over with Sunshine State Republicans.

Rep. Juan Porras’ proposal to begin mandating the phrase “Gulf of America” in K-12 instructional materials is finally moving.

The House Education and Employment Subcommittee is advancing legislation (HB 549) that would compel School Boards to “adopt and acquire” materials using the Gulf of America name and to “update geographical materials for Floridians.”

Porras’ measure will no longer include a renaming of the Tamiami Trail.

The goal is to gradually erase the Gulf of Mexico designation disfavored by President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. Yet materials with the Gulf of Mexico name won’t have to be discarded under this legislation; they will be phased out over time in the effort to align with federal guidelines adopted this year.

The sponsor said this would set precedent and would update students with “current terminology” for the body of water in what he called an age of “American exceptionalism.”

“We would be the first state in the union to do this measure,” Porras noted ahead of the 16-2 vote. “With your support, we’ll make the Gulf great again.”

Asked by Ranking Member Yvonne Hinson if novels referring to the Gulf of Mexico would have to be changed, Porras avoided the question.

He noted that the state “cannot change prior books” that have been purchased, but the bill as written leaves open the question of needing to align the name in fictional works with Florida Statute.

Other Gulf of America bills are finding smooth sailing in the House and Senate.

Sen. Joe Gruters’ bill (SB 1058), the companion to Porras’ proposal, floated through the Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee, with the support of Senate President Ben Albritton.

Rep. Tyler Sirois’ legislation (HB 575), which would change 92 statutory references in Florida law to refer to the body of water along Florida’s west coast as the Gulf of America, found the House Government Operations Subcommittee to be a favorable port of call this week.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie’s bill (SB 608), the companion to the Sirois bill, inspired similar unity in the Senate Community Affairs Committee.

A.G. Gancarski

Categories