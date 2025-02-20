Wilton Simpson signs on to Gulf of America name change

Florida continues to be at the forefront of embracing Donald Trump’s decision to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is embracing the President’s preference regarding government documents, pushing for changes on behalf of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Simpson’s goal is to rename the body of water as the Gulf of America “as quickly as possible … in all department administrative rules, forms, maps, and resources.”

These include documentation related to the Divisions of Aquaculture, Marketing and Food Safety.

“The Gulf of America has helped shape our state and nation’s economy, history, and culture for generations. It is a vital resource that has fed our families, powered our economy, and provided unrivaled opportunities for recreation and tourism,” Simpson said. “President Trump’s action rightfully recognizes the Gulf of America’s significance to our nation, and I am proud to help support this effort and ensure that Florida honors this historic change.”

Before he was inaugurated for a second time, Trump floated renaming the Gulf of Mexico, saying it had a “beautiful ring.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis was the first state official to embrace the new name in an executive order declaring a State of Emergency over a Winter storm last month. That order said the inclement weather was headed to Florida across the “Gulf of America.”

The declaration came the same day Trump made the name change official in his own executive order.

Executive declarations are accompanied by legislative action, meanwhile. Sen. Nick DiCeglie has filed legislation (SB 608) that would change 92 statutory references in Florida law to refer to the body of water along Florida’s west coast as the Gulf of America.

Despite the unity demonstrated by Florida Republicans, the name change has been controversial in some quarters domestically and beyond.

The Associated Press hasn’t accepted the Gulf of America designation.

“The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen. As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences,” the news organization announced last month.

The AP has not been allowed at certain White House events in the wake of its decision, as the Trump administration has stood by the renaming of the body of water.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also rejects the name change, meanwhile, with her argument predicated on the United Nations’ Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“If a country wants to change the designation of something in the sea, it would only apply up to 12 nautical miles. It cannot apply to the rest, in this case, the Gulf of Mexico,” Sheinbaum said, as reported by NPR.

___

Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics contributed to this report.