Homeless advocates challenged by new law, NIMBY outcry

Central Florida homeless advocates say a new law is making it harder to understand the gravity of the homeless situation while they also grapple with public outcry over building a new shelter in Orlando.

In 2024, the Legislature passed a measure (HB 1365) banning cities and communities from allowing people to camp or sleep in public places.

“Based on what we’ve already seen, people are definitely hiding more,” said community leader Martha Are during a League of Women Voters of Orange County meeting. “People are less visible. The numbers are not necessarily going down but if you can’t find people when you’re doing the counts, then it can appear that the numbers have gone down.”

Are is the CEO of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness and the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who pushed for the ban that went into effect in January, said, “It’s not criminalizing homelessness. What they’re saying is you don’t have a right to just sleep in front of somebody’s business or you don’t have a right to just take over a street and put an encampment down.”

Critics call it an unfunded mandate and say it doesn’t solve the root of the homelessness dilemma.

Homelessness continues to make headlines in Orlando.

This week, the city nixed plans to build a new homeless shelter because of loud opposition from Orlando Health and neighbors.

A group of Central Florida media outlets are also working together to draw more attention to the issue.

That was the climate Wednesday in Winter Park as housing advocates spoke during the League’s monthly Hot Topics meeting.

The tight housing market is forcing more families and seniors into homelessness. People who have mental health issues, substance abuse or criminal pasts continue to be at risk for losing permanent housing too, advocates said.

When asked how the community can solve the problem while the NIMBY (not in my backyard) philosophy persists, Zeynep Portway pushed for more education.

“I don’t have all the answers, but I think we make an effort to educate the public,” said Portway, Executive Director of Orlando’s Samaritan Resource Center. “Even if there are those who are chronically homeless and who are mentally ill or substance users, they are still people who need help.”