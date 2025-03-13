‘Arrest me’: Andrew Tate taunts silent Ron DeSantis, James Uthmeier

The most controversial figure in kickboxing history continues to jab at Florida’s Governor and the Attorney General he recently appointed.

“Why hasn’t Ron or his homosexual AG arrested me yet? Struggling to find probable cause? Ran your mouth like clowns but can’t do anything? Uh oh. COURT. OF. LAW. Innocent until PROVEN guilty. This is America not Romania. I dare you to arrest me,” tweeted Andrew Tate about Gov. Ron DeSantis and AG James Uthmeier on Thursday.

That tweet was later deleted but was only the first in a series of statements. Tate said he’s back in Miami and that if he’s arrested and charged, he could “clear (his) name in a USA court of law once and for all.”

“They can’t even find enough to arrest me just ran their mouth like circus clowns. It’s win win for me because I’m innocent. I dare you to arrest me, (DeSantis). I’m here in your state. My bags packed for jail and I am waiting patiently,” he said.

Tate then mocked DeSantis’ stature and preference for height-enhancing footwear: “When Ron DeSantis puts on his booster shoes to threaten you… But you stand there. UNFAZED!” Tate posted alongside an image of him staring at the camera.

DeSantis and Uthmeier have not responded to recent provocations from Andrew Tate or his brother Tristan.

DeSantis said last week they were not “welcome” in Florida, leading to Uthmeier launching a criminal probe on the two. While the Tates have been accused of human trafficking in Romania, they have not been convicted.

And it’s uncertain what Florida can convict them of at the moment, leading to the Tate brothers’ defiance.

“We’re never going to bring any case without evidence to back it up. You have that commitment from me. It seems like they’ve done some pretty gross things in other countries. I don’t have jurisdiction there, but if there’s evidence that they committed a crime in Florida, we will pursue that further,” Uthmeier vowed on Monday.

Uthmeier, who was appointed to replace Ashley Moody earlier this year, has spoken at length about his moral issues with degrading comments the Tates have made about women.

“They’ve gone public, you know, joking around saying, ‘Oh, what is the age of consent in America: 15, 16, 17, oh, we can’t remember.’ That’s absurd. That is horrific. And anybody that’s going to defend, you know, that practice is on the wrong side of me, that’s for sure. If you are soliciting and trafficking minors in our state, you belong in the dark, cold back of a jail cell,” he said.

However, Andrew Tate believes he and his movement are the future, and that of Uthmeier and DeSantis are the past.

“In 10 years, they’re the Governors. They’re no longer Ron DeSantis. No longer Byron Donalds, no longer their little girlfriend, AG. All those f****** losers are gone. My fans are the government, my fans are the f****** President. That’s their problem, because they’re all growing up now. They’re all 16, 17, 18 years old. That’s why they’re scared,” Tate said earlier this week.