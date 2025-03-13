Bills inspired by abandoned dog during Hurricane Milton are moving through Legislature

Following a case that sparked national outrage, a House panel unanimously backed a bill that would create a new crime for people who tie up their pets outside during natural disasters.

The bill, now ready for the House floor, was filed after the owner of a 5-year-old bull dog terrier dumped his pet near Tampa as deadly Hurricane Milton approached last year.

The dog was rescued by a Florida State trooper and renamed Trooper. Footage of the dog tied up and standing in the rising floodwaters by Interstate 75 went viral.

“The video is very heartbreaking,” said Rep. Griff Griffitts, the bill’s sponsor, before the House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of his legislation Thursday.

Under HB 205, dubbed “Trooper’s Law,” anyone restraining animals outside during hurricanes, tropical storms or other disasters could be charged under the new third-degree felony. If convicted, the penalty would be up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

The Senate version of the bill (SB 150) sponsored by Sen. Don Gaetz has cleared three committees and has been placed on the calendar for a second reading.

The legislation has support from outside groups, including the Florida Smart Justice Alliance, the Humane Society of the United States and Florida Animal Control Association.

The story of Trooper has a happy ending. He was adopted and has new owners.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a shoutout to the law enforcement officer who saved the dog during his State of the State address earlier this month.

“The search and rescue effort was momentous. This includes the rescue of a dog that had been cruelly abandoned on the side of I-75 in advance of Hurricane Milton,” DeSantis said in the speech. “Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Orlando Morales rescued the dog as water was rising to the dog’s neck.”

The trooper stood up and got a round of applause from the crowd.